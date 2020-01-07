What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 6-Jan. 12)
Debuts for the last season of Pop Tv's ‘Schitt’s Creek;’ start of HBO’s ‘The Outsider’ highlight first week of New Year
The first week of the new year showcases the return of several veteran series as well as the debut of new shows such as HBO’s The Outsider and Freeform’s Party of Five
The Outsider, an adaptation of Stephen King’s 2018 horror novel, debuts Jan. 12 and stars Ben Mendelsohn, Jason Bateman and Cynthia Erivo.
Party of Five, a reboot of the 1990’s Fox series of the same name, premieres Jan. 8 on Freeform.
Returning series include the sixth and final season of Pop TV’s Emmy-nominated series Schitts’s Creek, which premieres Jan. 7.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting this week on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Jan. 7 -- The Haves and the Have Nots (returning series) -- OWN
Jan. 8 -- Cheer (reality series) -- Netflix
Jan. 10 -- AJ and the Queen (comedy) -- Netflix
Jan. 10 -- Girl/Hajl (drama) -- Netflix
Jan. 10 -- Medical Police (comedy) -- Netflix
Jan. 10 -- The Owl House (animation) -- Disney
