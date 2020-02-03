From Showtime's 'Homeland' Finale to CBS All Access' 'Interrogation' - a Video Re-cap of the Week's Premieres
A highlight reel of what's premiering from Feb. 3 - Feb. 9
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Feb. 3 -- Manhunt: Deadly Games (returning series) -- Spectrum
Feb. 3 -- McMillions (documentary) -- HBO
Feb. 5 -- They’ve Gotta Have Us (miniseries) -- Netflix
Feb. 6 -- Briarpatch (drama) -- USA
Feb. 6 -- Interrogation (drama) -- CBS All Access
Feb. 6 -- The Sinner (returning series) -- USA
Feb. 7 -- All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (sports/reality) -- Prime Video
Feb. 7 -- High Maintenance (returning series) -- HBO
Feb. 7 -- Locke & Key (drama) -- Netflix
Feb. 7 - Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (comedy) --Apple TV+
Feb. 7 -- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (family) -- Disney+
Feb. 9 -- Homeland (returning series) -- Showtime
Feb. 9 -- Kidding (returning series) -- Showtime
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.