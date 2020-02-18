What’s Premiering This Week (Feb. 18--Feb. 23)
Prime Video's ‘Hunters’ makes debut; AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ returns for second half of 10th season
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Feb. 18 -- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (documentary) -- HBO
Feb. 19 -- Year of the Rabbit (comedy) -- IFC
Feb. 20 -- Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones (drama) -- Facebook Watch
Feb. 21 -- Gentefied (drama) -- Netflix
Feb. 21 -- Hunters (drama) -- Prime Video
Feb. 21 -- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (returning series) -- Disney+
Feb. 23 -- Better Call Saul (drama) -- AMC
Feb. 23 -- Ballmastrz: 9009 (animation) -- Adult Swim
Feb. 23 -- The Walking Dead (drama) -- AMC
Feb. 23 -- When Calls The Heart (drama) -- Hallmark
