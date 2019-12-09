What's Premiering This Week (Dec. 9 to Dec. 15)
‘The Expanse’ Moves to Prime Video
Several returning series and documentaries highlight new programming debuting this week.
On Dec. 13, Amazon Prime Video will premiere the fourth season of The Expanse -- the first three seasons of the sci-fi series aired on Syfy -- while Marvel’s Runaways will return to streaming service Hulu for a third and final season.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting this week on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Dec. 10 -- Belichick & Saban: The Art Of Coaching (sports documentary) -- HBO
Dec. 11 -- Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (documentary) -- HBO
Dec. 13 -- 6 Underground (action/thriller) -- Netflix
