What’s Premiering This Week (April 6-April 12)
BBC America's 'Killing Eve,' HBO's 'Insecure' return this week; HBO's 'Run' set to launch
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 6 to April 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 6 -- The Big Show (comedy) -- Netflix
April 6 -- Deadwater Fell (drama) -- Acorn TV
April 7 -- The Last O.G. (returning series) -- TBS
April 8 -- Liar (returning series) -- Sundance
April 9 -- The Good Fight (returning series) -- CBS All Access
April 9 -- Shaq Life (reality series) -- TNT
April 10 -- Brews Brothers (comedy) -- Netflix
April 11 -- The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel (movie) -- Lifetime
April 12 -- Belgravia (drama) -- Epix
April 12 -- Insecure (returning series) -- HBO
April 12 -- Killing Eve (returning series) -- BBC America/AMC
April 12 -- Run (dramedy) -- HBO
April 12 -- Willie Nelson: American Outlaw (documentary) --A&E
