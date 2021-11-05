What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Nov. 6-7)

The first weekend of November’s list of live TV sports events begins in the boxing ring Saturday as super middleweight boxing champions Canelo Alverez and Caleb Plant battle in a championship unification pay-per-view boxing event. Showtime will distribute the fight, which will retail at a suggested price of $79.99.

ESPN Plus on Saturday will distribute the UFC 268 pay-per-view mixed martial arts fight card featuring the Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington main event welterweight championship bout.

On the football field, eight of the top 10-rated college football teams will play Saturday on national television, beginning with top-ranked Georgia facing Missouri on ESPN. Second-ranked Cincinnati meets Tulsa on ESPN2, while third-ranked Alabama battles LSU on ESPN. The rest of the schedule features No. 5 Michigan State-Purdue (ABC), No. 6 Ohio State-Nebraska (Fox), No. 7 Oregon-Washington (ABC), No. 8 Notre Dame-Navy (NBC), No. 9 Michigan-Indiana (Fox) and No. 10 Wake Forest-North Carolina (ABC).

On Sunday night, NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Football telecast will feature the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Rams.

The NASCAR season will conclude this weekend with Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on NBCSN and Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC. The broadcast network will also feature on Sunday coverage of motorcycle racing’s FIM MotoGP race.

ESPN2 Sunday morning will offer live coverage of the New York City Marathon. On the soccer field, NBCSN on Saturday will offer Premier League doubleheader coverage on Saturday and Sunday, while on Sunday ESPN and FS1 offer live Major League Soccer game coverage.

