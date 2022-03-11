What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (March 12-13)

The leadup to March Madness dominates this weekend’s schedule of live TV sports events as the matchups for both the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be set on Sunday.

March Madness selection weekend begins Saturday with a slew of men’s final round conference tournament games in such high-profile conferences as the Big Ten (CBS) Southeastern (ESPN2), ACC (ESPN2), Big East (Fox) and Pac-12 (Fox). On Sunday, the finals of the Ivy League (ESPN2), Atlantic 10 (CBS), Southeastern (ESPN), ACC (ESPN) and Big Ten (CBS) will all air prior to the live airing of the men's tournament selection show on CBS. The women's college basketball tournament selection show will air on ESPN.

In pro hoops, ABC’s Saturday primetime NBA telecast features a matchup between defending league champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors. On Sunday, the network will televise the game between cross-town rivals New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Also on Sunday, ESPN will air the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game.

On the ice, ABC will air a Saturday afternoon NHL contest between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Panthers, while TNT on Sunday will televise the Toronto Maple Leafs-Buffalo Sabres game.

In other sports, Fox will rev up Saturday coverage of the NHRA’s Top Fuel All-Star Callout drag racing event, while FS1 telecasts the Xfinity United Rentals 200 auto race. On Sunday Fox will air the NASCAR Cup Ruoff Mortgage 500 race.

On Sunday, Fox will air the Pro Bowlers Association’s World Championship tournament, while NBC airs the final round of the PGA Players Championship golf tournament. Also, USA Network will air the closing ceremonies of the Paralympics Games.

On the soccer field, Peacock will air two Premier League games on Saturday while USA Network on Sunday will air a Premier League doubleheader. Major League Soccer games will air Saturday on Fox and Sunday on FS1. ■