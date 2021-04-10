What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 10-11)

The 2021 Masters golf tournament tees off this weekend’s lineup of live sport events.

CBS will offer live final round coverage of the prestigious Masters tournament Saturday and Sunday from Augusta, Ga. The event comes just five months after the 2020 Masters tournament, which was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

In other sports, ESPN on Saturday night will provide coverage of the NCAA Frozen Four men’s college hockey championship tournament finals between St. Cloud State and Massachusetts.

On the combat sports front, ABC will feature a Saturday afternoon live UFC mixed martial arts fight between middleweights Marvin Vettori-Kevin Holland. From the squared ring, ESPN Saturday night will air the Joe Smith Jr-Maxim Vlasov World Boxing Organization light heavyweight championship fight, while Showtime will feature a fight card highlighted by the Jerwin Ancajas-Jonathan Javier Rodriguez junior bantamweight title fight. DAZN will also step in the ring with two female championship fights.

Also on Saturday night, ABC will feature an NBA matchup between the L.A. Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, two of the top teams in the league.

From the motor racing track, NBC on Saturday will air the Monster Energy Supercross race from Atlanta.

ESPN on Sunday will present a national Major League Baseball game telecast featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, while MLB Network will provide a doubleheader slate featuring the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays and the Washington Nationals-L.A. Dodgers games.