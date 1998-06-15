WGN, Lifetime Snare Shields Sitcom

WGN snared reruns of Suddenly Susan as a cable

exclusive for three years starting in 2000, while Lifetime Television will pick up the

sitcom afterward, officials said last week.

WGN and Tribune Broadcasting Co. closed a deal with Warner

Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for Suddenly Susan, the NBC show starring

Brooke Shields, in its first cycle of off-network syndication. As part of that agreement,

WGN will have the initial cable rights to the show, and it plans to air it five days a

week for its 44 million subscribers. Tribune is reportedly paying $600,000 per episode for

the show.

Derk Tenzythoff, vice president of programming services for

UVTV, the network provider that delivers and markets the superstation, expects Suddenly

Susan to perform strongly in the ratings because WGN has the show "from day

one" in syndication.

"This is a big coup for us, particularly getting it in

the first cycle of syndication," he said.

WGN will share the first-cycle window with 16 of

Tribune's broadcast-TV stations.

Also last week, Lifetime closed a deal for cable rights to Suddenly

Susan after WGN's agreement expires, in the fall of 2003. At that time, the cable

window will shift to Lifetime, which plans to strip the sitcom Monday through Friday. The

women's network, like WGN, will share its syndication window with TV stations, as it

has done in the past with Designing Women, according to Lifetime president Doug

McCormick. Lifetime is reportedly paying just over $200,000 an episode for Suddenly

Susan.

While the show's ratings have only been lukewarm,

McCormick said, Suddenly Susan fits perfectly into Lifetime's programming

portfolio, which includes off-network sitcoms, as well as two new original comedies that

are debuting this summer.

"It's a good show, and it's had sitcom

success," McCormick said. "And we want to get some name brands."

This is believed to be the first time that a superstation

will launch such a pricey off-network show in its initial broadcast-syndication run. The

glutted off-network sitcom market has given the stations a leg up in their negotiations

with syndicators.