West In, Hoffman Out at USA

New York -- Broadcast veteran Robert West has joined USA

Networks Inc. as senior vice president of programming and scheduling, replacing Neil

Hoffman, the latest executive to exit the company.

West most recently served as vice president of programming

at Sinclair Communications, where he negotiated all multiple-station acquisition deals and

developed local marketing strategies for network programming.

Before his tenure at Sinclair, West was group program

director at River City Broadcasting in St. Louis, where he negotiated the acquisition of

syndicated programming and live sporting events across all 10 River City stations, as well

as doing five United Paramount Network affiliation agreements.

Hoffman, a 14-year veteran of USA, will be leaving to

explore other opportunities. He is the latest on a long list of programming officials who

were part of former USA chairman Kay Koplovitz's team, and who have now left the

company.

Koplovitz, her programming chief Rod Perth and a host of

officials -- such as vice president of long-form programming Ian Valentine and vice

president of series development Medora Heilbron -- exited USA following its purchase by

Barry Diller, who brought in Stephen Chao as president of programming and marketing in

spring 1998.

West, who reports to Chao, will oversee all acquisitions

for USA Network, including series, theatricals and specials. The network's program

schedule and programming strategy are also under his purview.