Weiswasser Leaves Americast

Los Angeles --The departure of Stephen Weiswasser,

the former ABC executive who has run the Americast video consortium since 1995, raises

more questions about the future of the venture.

Weiswasser resigned effective March 31, but he will stay on

as a consultant, the company said March 5. Americast -- created by Ameritech Corp.,

BellSouth Corp., GTE Corp., SBC Communications Inc. and The Walt Disney Co. to produce

video programming for its telco members -- said Jody Greenstone Miller will take on the

additional roles of acting president and chief operating officer. She had been executive

vice president.

Americast has been scaling back, scrapping its plans to

create original programming and handing over other marketing and programming tasks to

Disney. SBC has dropped out, although Southern New England Telecommunications Corp. signed

on, and it is selling Americast-branded cable service in Connecticut. Americast claims

235,000 video subscribers in 80 communities.

Like Tele-TV, the flashy joint venture of Bell Atlantic

Corp., Nynex Corp. and then-Pacific Telesis Group, Americast set out to be more than a

programming co-op. It intended to create new programming, and it signed a

multibillion-dollar contract with Zenith Electronics Corp. to deliver digital set-tops

that would run that programming across a variety of wired and wireless delivery platforms.

At the heart would be an electronic navigator designed by Disney.

So far, BellSouth's wireless cable launch in New

Orleans is the only effort by any of the partners to use the Zenith box. The Disney

navigator has yet to appear: GTE, for example, uses the StarSight Telecast Inc.

interactive guide in its Florida and California systems.

In a statement, Weiswasser said he left "with enormous

confidence that [Americast's partners] will become major players in the delivery of

innovative video programming and service."

Other executives, including former Lifetime Television

programming chief Judy Girard, had already left Americast.

Ameritech executive vice president W. Patrick Campbell, a

member of Americast's management committee, said in a prepared statement that the

partners were sorry to see Weiswasser leave, but that Miller "will lead Americast

successfully through the challenges ahead."