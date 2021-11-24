Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Sweeps Ratings Charts

Fox News was the most watched cable network in primetime and total day leading into the Thanksgiving holiday week, according to Nielsen.

The news network averaged 2.9 million viewers in primetime for the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, topping football-fueled ESPN, which garnered 2.4 million viewers, said Nielsen. Hallmark Channel was third for the week with 1.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million watchers.

HGTV was fifth with 898,000 viewers, followed by TBS (886,000 viewers), TNT (863,000), TLC (828,000), Paramount Network (810,000) and INSP (808,000).

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News won for the 40th consecutive week, averaging 1.7 million viewers. Hallmark Channel, led by its Countdown to Christmas lineup of holiday films, finished second with 862,000 viewers, followed by ESPN 774,000 viewers), MSNBC (746,000) and CNN (549,000). ■