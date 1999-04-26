Webcasting Breakthroughs Show DTV Isnt Only Hot Newcomer

Las Vegas -- A new generation of creative tools on display

here last week made it clear that Webcasting is poised to become the common ground for

competition among broadcasters, programmers and service providers of every description.

While digital television was the primary topic of

discussion at the National Association of Broadcasters Convention, the opportunity to

exploit Web-centric strategies stood out as one that's ready for primetime at a

moment when digital TV is at a mere beginning point in broadcasting and cable.

The strength of the Web framework for pursuing

interactive-entertainment options was evident in new streaming technology, in easy-to-use

3-D and other creative software tools and in an explosion in the means by which

high-quality video and multimedia applications can be distributed end-to-end.

"In the coming world of convergence, both Internet

companies and broadcasters have the opportunity to capture a huge new market,"

Federal Communications Commission chairman William Kennard noted in his keynote speech.

But while Kennard emphasized broadcasters'

over-the-air delivery system as key to their ability to compete in the interactive domain,

it was obvious that broadcasters, like everyone else in the entertainment-distribution

business, will have to jump on the Webcasting bandwagon if they are to benefit from the

full power of interactivity.

"Webcasting is not just broadcasting a station's

shaky audio or video on the Internet anymore," said Peggy Miles, founding chair of

the new International Webcasting Association.

With quality improvements made possible by high-speed

backbone and access networks, Webcasting has become a means by which digital-TV

broadcasters can "build narrow portals of interest and segmentation that will change

the experience of TV," she noted.

One of the key developments facilitating the move to

Webcasting of multimedia content is Apple Computer Inc.'s beta release of

"QuickTime 4.0," which now includes a streaming component that relies on the

same streaming-transport protocol used by RealNetworks Inc., the leading provider of

streaming software.

By choosing to use "Real Time Streaming Protocol"

-- now a standard endorsed by the Internet Engineering Task Force -- Apple has assured the

availability of streamed QuickTime files across a vast base of end-users with RTSP-based

"plug-in" client software already installed on their personal computers, said

Steve Bannerman, senior product manager for the QuickTime group at Apple.

"We've separated the server from the client

[software], which is crucial to getting to economies of scale," Bannerman added.

Until now, files containing multimedia clips based on

QuickTime -- the dominant tool in CD-ROM, Web and other multimedia applications -- could

not be streamed in real time unless they were reformatted into another vendor's

streaming-file format.

Now, developers using QuickTime 4.0 will be able to use any

existing QuickTime file, as well as many other multimedia formats, in streaming

applications, without having to reauthor the components, Bannerman said.

"Developers can capture, edit, archive and deploy

[content] assets at one time," Bannerman said. Apple simply added a new streaming

"track" to the process so that instructions to accomplish that task are

integrated into the file without having to change other file components, he noted.

Further expanding the flexibility and reach of QuickTime,

Apple is moving to multiple compression formats, including a new software-only codec

(encoder/decoder) developed by Santa Clara, Calif.-based Sorenson Vision Inc., Bannerman

said.

And, he added, Apple is making its source code available to

everyone so that QuickTime can be embedded in other vendor's media tool kits.

The new system also allows developers to create

applications, such as online games, where some content elements are accessed from the

network and others are embedded in playback devices, such as compact discs or DVDs.

"Imagine games where the network track provides new

versions without requiring the user to purchase a new CD-ROM," Bannerman said.

The extent to which developing multimedia applications has

been simplified was brought home in the unveiling of a new 3-D tool kit from MetaCreations

Corp.

In a demonstration that drew expressions of amazement from

the audience, MetaCreations CEO Scott Hawthorne showed how, with a few mouse strokes, a

two-dimensional photograph could be turned into a 3-D graphic viewable from all sides,

where sides not shown in the original picture are filled in through special techniques

that are automatically applied by the software.

Hawthorne also demonstrated 3-D graphics created from

pictures taken from four angles, with degrees of resolution automatically adjusting to the

graphics power of the end-user's computer. And MetaCreations introduced a streaming

component to its tool kit that allows such graphics to be Webcast in e-commerce and other

applications.

"The system looks at the speed of the CPU [central

processing unit] and the pipeline and gives the graphic as much geometry as the system

will bear," Hawthorne said. Warner Bros. is one of the first customers putting the

new tool kit to use, he noted.

Along with a bounty of creative software that has made the

development of interactive Webcast applications extremely simple, the vendor community has

added new means of assuring distribution of high-quality video and other multimedia

content across national backbones.

As reported last week, RN's Real Broadcasting Network

has developed a new approach to distribution that will allow Internet-service providers to

deliver video streams without having to negotiate special backbone arrangements with

long-haul providers.

In another new development, Waltham, Mass.-based InfoLibria

Inc. unveiled a distributed network-caching technology designed to accommodate streaming

VHS- or better-quality video over the Web without requiring special backbone arrangements.

The system -- which was designed to support video streaming

at 750 kilobits per second and above -- uses caching and multicast technology in boxes

that can be colocated with ISPs' servers.

"We provide just enough buffering to assure that a

steady stream of fast data is multicast to end-users from the ISP POP [point of

presence]," noted Mack Leatherby, director of marketing at InfoLibria.

"Intelligent caching is something that will equalize

the ability of providers to distribute high-quality video, whether or not they have access

to broadband backbone bypasses of the Internet," he added.

Leatherby said InfoLibria has taken orders for

several-thousand units from ISPs. While declining to name most customers, he said RCN

Corp. -- which is deploying broadband-access networks in the Northeast -- will use the

gear to facilitate delivery of Webcast content.

From a cable perspective, it's clear that the fear of

being outpaced by other data-service providers with high-quality video content is

beginning to outweigh long-standing fears of cannibalization of traditional cable content.

The latest case in point is @Home Network's

"Click Cinema," a new 24-hour broadband-digital film portal that aggregates

short-form film and other entertainment content from AtomFilms, D.Film, iFilm.net and

Zeum, among other, unnamed entities.

"By using broadband to showcase movies as they were

meant to be seen, we can deliver a truly compelling online experience," said Eric

Elia, Click Cinema producer for @Home. "What the Internet did for publishing,

broadband is doing for filmmaking."

Clearly, the tools and distribution means are now in place

to push virtually anyone involved in interactive TV into the Webcasting space. The

development pace -- involving everyone from traditional broadcasters to cable MSOs to ISPs

-- could become explosive in the months ahead.