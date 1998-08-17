WeB Procures More Systems

Burbank, Calif. -- The WeB, The WB Television

Network's cable service, secured carriage with more cable systems.

The WeB said it has signed with systems owned by Century

Communications Corp., Midcontinent Cable Co., Chambers Communications Corp., Fanch

Communications Inc., Greater Media Inc., Harron Communications Corp. and TCA Cable TV Inc.

So far, The WeB, which launches Sept. 21, has struck deals

to be distributed in 74 of the 111 smaller DMAs -- those ranked No. 100 and smaller --

that it has targeted, said Lynn Stepanian, The WeB's vice president of programming.

Earlier this year, The WeB closed carriage deals with its corporate sibling, Time Warner

Cable, and with Tele-Communications Inc.

The WB is rolling out its 24-hour service, The WeB, in

order to fill in its distribution in markets where it doesn't have TV-station

affiliates. The WeB is partnering in those DMAs with TV stations -- which are promoting

and selling local ads for The WeB -- and with cable systems.

The WeB's pitch to cable operators is that it is

giving them a "cable-exclusive local channel, with great programming that's

free, from the fifth network," Stepanian said.

The WeB's schedule, unveiled last week, is 72 percent

original programming, including WB Network primetime fare such as Dawson's Creek

and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as syndicated shows such as Friends

reruns, The Rosie O'Donnell Show and The Jenny Jones Show.