Weather Joins Morning-Show Fray

Moving away from its structured "wheel" format,

The Weather Channel is launching a daily two-hour morning show next month that will have

its own dedicated anchors.

Your Weather Today, co-hosted by Heather Tesch and

Marshall Seese, will premiere in the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. time period, Monday through Friday,

starting Jan. 10.

TWC is trying to take advantage of the fact that it has the

highest morning viewership of any news and information network, and it has designed the

new show to try to keep viewers watching even longer.

In the third quarter, TWC averaged a 0.5 rating Monday

through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to Nielsen Media Research.

Patrick Scott, TWC's executive vice president and general

manager of programming, operations and distribution, said Your Weather Today is

just the start of a strategy of doing more stand-alone shows, rather than the structured

"clock" approach that has been the network's mainstay.

"Your Weather Today is a break from our

standard format," Scott said. "It will be something recognizably different. It

will have its own set and its own dedicated talent team. People are pretty much in and out

of our programming. But now we want to build audience loyalty. Our testing indicates that

this will increase our viewership."

He compared TWC's move as an evolution from a service

similar to CNN Headline News to one more like Cable News Network's format. "It will

be better television," Scott said. "It's more highly produced."

The next time slot TWC will likely put in a stand-alone

show is 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., he said, adding, "Eventually, primetime will be our next

target."

Your Weather Today'steam will also include

Dennis Smith, who will report from the travel desk on how weather will affect the day's

commute and airline flights; and storm analyst John Scala, who will talk about which

weather systems are threatening.

The new morning show will have more digital graphics and

make greater use of animation. The program will also have its own signature look, as well

as an original music score.