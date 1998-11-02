WCW, Ops Clash Over Event Debacle

Cable operators and Viewer's Choice lashed out at

World Championship Wrestling last week, after its Oct. 25 Halloween Havoc

pay-per-view event ran 20 minutes long and its parent aired the conclusion on basic cable

the following night.

Operators last week reported fielding hundreds of calls

from disgruntled subscribers. The operators were angered even more when WCW ran the

pre-empted match during its Monday Night Nitro show on Turner Network Television,

killing their plans to offer replays on PPV.

Both TNT and WCW are owned by Turner Broadcasting System

Inc.

The final straw to operators came during the telecast, when

WCW on-air announcers intimated that the industry, and not WCW, was to blame for the

incident.

Operators estimated that they will likely end up losing

hundreds of thousands of dollars -- if not millions -- due to the mishap, as well as

enormous subscriber goodwill.

Citing "unforeseen circumstances involving

injuries" to its wrestlers and longer-than-usual matches, the scheduled three-hour,

$29.95 event spilled over an extra 20 minutes, said Jay Hassman, director of PPV for WCW.

The overtime period included the show's

much-anticipated main event between two of its more popular wrestlers, Diamond Dallas Page

and Bill Goldberg. Also shown during that period was the conclusion of a match featuring

Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

The move prompted thousands of calls and e-mail messages

from subscribers to unsuspecting system customer-service representatives, demanding

explanations, PPV executives said.

"It really disappointed our customers," said

Robyn Remick, director of partnership marketing and PPV for Tele-Communications Inc.

"This is one of the highest-grossing yearly PPV events, and [WCW] jeopardized our

revenues."

Most MSOs provided credits for subscribers who called in to

complain.

Preliminary estimates put the buys for Havoc at

around 350,000 to 400,000, slightly above last year's figures.

Last Monday, Viewer's Choice, which distributed the

event to operators, immediately suggested that they provide the already-scheduled

Tuesday-night run of the Havoc replay to consumers free-of-charge, or that they

provide partial $5 or $10 refunds. But TNT's airing of the event's climax killed

those plans.

Hassman said TNT took its actions -- as well as issuing an

apology -- after operators complained that subscribers would not be mollified by a replay.

"The WCW was forced with the decision on Monday night

to deal with what happened on Sunday," Hassman said. "We knew that most of the

viewers who ordered the event on Sunday would be watching on Monday, so we made it

convenient for the subscribers who told operators that it wouldn't be convenient to

watch [the replay] on Tuesday night."

But some operators were perturbed at WCW's actions.

Cable One of Fargo, N.D. -- which was initially giving the Tuesday-night PPV replay away,

along with a $10 rebate -- was forced to add two free PPV movies after WCW ran the main

event on TNT. As a result, the event -- which was tracking as one of the most successful

of the year for the system -- will most likely end up being a money-loser for it.

"A lot of people were confused after Sunday's

event, but the Nitro event added even more confusion," said Eric Lardy,

marketing assistant at the system. "Our image in the community is important to us,

and the way [that WCW] portrayed it on Nitro and on its Web sites created a

negative image for the industry."

Viewer's Choice took a more terse tone against WCW in

a letter that the PPV network sent to operators last week. The network said it told WCW

that airing the main event Monday would be "in violation of its contract with

us," but WCW telecast the match anyway.

Further, Viewer's Choice wrote that during the TNT

telecast, WCW on-air talent "falsely stated that the problem with the live broadcast

was the result of cable operators 'prematurely cutting off the end of the

program.'"

Viewer's Choice representatives would not comment on

the letter, nor would they say if they were planning any actions against WCW.

Hassman said the company's on-air message was not

intended to place any blame for the event's overrun on the industry.

"At no time did we intend to convey that we were

blaming anybody but the WCW, and if it was interpreted by people that way, then we

apologize," Hassman said. "We're working with distributors to ensure that

this never happens again."

The incident will most likely lead to a change in policy

regarding the scheduling of events.

Michael Klein, senior vice president of Viewer's

Choice, said the network would recommend to operators that it open both the live event and

the immediate replay to event buyers. That way, if the live event goes over its allotted

time, it will overlap the beginning of the replay telecast.

Currently, many systems immediately cut off the live event

after three hours in order to take additional orders for the replay.

WCW suggested that live events receive extra 30-minute

buffers to compensate for late-running shows.

Hassman believes that the incident will not hurt future WCW

PPV events.

"Our fans are very loyal; we made a quick apology to

our fans Monday night," he added.