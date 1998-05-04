WCW to Offer Live Web Event

Atlanta -- World Championship Wrestling announced last week

that it will offer pay-per-view matches via the Internet beginning in May.

The deal between WCW and iXL, which creates and manages

digital content, will provide for exclusive coverage of the organization's Profiles

in Pain wrestling show from Charleston, S.C., May 2, said representatives from both

companies. The show, however, is not being offered in the traditional PPV market.

Internet users can view the event as part of the

site's $7.95 monthly retail rate. Viewers will be able to choose to view the matches

from four different camera angles. The site will also feature profiles of WCW main-event

wrestlers, a section to vote for winners of each match and live giveaways of autographed

WCW merchandise.