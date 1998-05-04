WCW to Offer Live Web Event
By Staff
Atlanta -- World Championship Wrestling announced last week
that it will offer pay-per-view matches via the Internet beginning in May.
The deal between WCW and iXL, which creates and manages
digital content, will provide for exclusive coverage of the organization's Profiles
in Pain wrestling show from Charleston, S.C., May 2, said representatives from both
companies. The show, however, is not being offered in the traditional PPV market.
Internet users can view the event as part of the
site's $7.95 monthly retail rate. Viewers will be able to choose to view the matches
from four different camera angles. The site will also feature profiles of WCW main-event
wrestlers, a section to vote for winners of each match and live giveaways of autographed
WCW merchandise.
