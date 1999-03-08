WCW, Churchs Team Up on PPV Promotion
In the biggest World Championship Wrestling promotion to
date, the wrestling outfit has teamed up with Church's Chicken to promote the company's Bash
at the Beach July event.
The multitiered promotion will feature a significant amount
of in-store and media promotion from the fast-food chain, as well as operator incentives,
said Jay Hassman, director of corporate marketing and PPV operations for WCW.
Church's, which has 1,170 stores in 35 states, will develop
a "WCW Value Meal" that will include a WCW action-figure premium, Hassman said.
In addition, customers purchasing a 64-ounce large drink will receive a WCW mug featuring
one of the company's more famous characters.
Further, Church's and the WCW will distribute 2.5 million
game cards as part of a sweepstakes that will net the winner a grand-prize trip to the Bash
at the Beach show. "What excites us about the promotion is the local Church's
Chicken manager's willingness to go above and beyond the national promotion and to work
with local operators within their markets," Hassman said.
Church's will support the promotion with $300,000 in TV
spots, as well as $100,000 in radio advertisements, in addition to the store pieces,
Hassman said.
Representatives from Church's could not be reached for
comment at press time.
The deal comes on the heels of WCW's recent yearlong
marketing deals with Tele-Communications Inc., Comcast Corp. and Cablevision Systems Corp.
The three MSOs will contribute marketing funds along with
the WCW in an effort to boost buy-rates for its wrestling events.
