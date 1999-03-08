WCW, Churchs Team Up on PPV Promotion

In the biggest World Championship Wrestling promotion to

date, the wrestling outfit has teamed up with Church's Chicken to promote the company's Bash

at the Beach July event.

The multitiered promotion will feature a significant amount

of in-store and media promotion from the fast-food chain, as well as operator incentives,

said Jay Hassman, director of corporate marketing and PPV operations for WCW.

Church's, which has 1,170 stores in 35 states, will develop

a "WCW Value Meal" that will include a WCW action-figure premium, Hassman said.

In addition, customers purchasing a 64-ounce large drink will receive a WCW mug featuring

one of the company's more famous characters.

Further, Church's and the WCW will distribute 2.5 million

game cards as part of a sweepstakes that will net the winner a grand-prize trip to the Bash

at the Beach show. "What excites us about the promotion is the local Church's

Chicken manager's willingness to go above and beyond the national promotion and to work

with local operators within their markets," Hassman said.

Church's will support the promotion with $300,000 in TV

spots, as well as $100,000 in radio advertisements, in addition to the store pieces,

Hassman said.

Representatives from Church's could not be reached for

comment at press time.

The deal comes on the heels of WCW's recent yearlong

marketing deals with Tele-Communications Inc., Comcast Corp. and Cablevision Systems Corp.

The three MSOs will contribute marketing funds along with

the WCW in an effort to boost buy-rates for its wrestling events.