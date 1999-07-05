WCW Adds PPV Barker Show

In a first for professional wrestling, World Championship

Wrestling, TVKO and Comcast Corp. will offer a daylong preview show leading up to WCW's

July 11 Bash at the Beach pay-per-view event.

The five-hour countdown show, co-produced by TVKO and

Comcast, will precede the 8 p.m. PPV airing of Bash at the Beach, TVKO vice

president and general manager Dan York said. The show will be offered free-of-charge to

operators to run on barker channels or local-access channels.

Preview shows are commonplace in boxing events, with many

of them lasting nearly two days. But wrestling distributors have only offered half-hour

shows prior to PPV events.

Much like the boxing shows, WCW's program will feature a

behind-the-scenes look at the events leading up to the PPV show, including interviews with

the wrestlers and celebrity guests, York said.

The show will also allow operators 10 minutes each hour to

insert promotional or advertising spots. Comcast will insert "branded cutaways"

featuring MSO-specific programming, company executives said.

Comcast original programming vice president Jon Gorchow

said the MSO is "excited to team up with the WCW and TVKO to bring Comcast customers

a never-before-seen view of a professional-wrestling PPV event like Bash at the Beach."

WCW director of corporate-marketing and PPV operations Jay

Hassman also said the Comcast tie-in was part of the MSO's one-year marketing agreement

with WCW, under which Comcast will contribute marketing funds along with the WCW in an

effort to boost wrestling buy-rates.

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services and Cablevision

Systems Corp. also have one-year marketing deals with WCW, but they are not involved in

the production of the countdown show.

"We're confident that our buy-rates will go up for

systems that are distributing the show," Hassman said.

Countdown shows for boxing have increased buy-rates by 15

percent to 20 percent for systems making them available to their consumers. "PPV

events perform better when promoted and positioned as big events," York said.

"Countdown shows certainly position a big PPV event as a mega-event."

As far as future countdown shows are concerned, Hassman

said, WCW and Comcast will evaluate each event on a case-by-case basis to determine if

such shows would be effective.