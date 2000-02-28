Wavetek, TTC Merger Builds Powerhouse

The recent merger between Wavetek Wandel Goltermann and

TTC, a unit of Dynatec Corp., is expected to create a global giant in communications-test

solutions.

"The merger zooms into the marketplace," said Joe

Perdano, senior vice president of North American operations for WWG. "What this

brings to the cable industry right now is that the combination of the two companies

will not only provide solutions for the core transport network but will be able to

integrate into a seamless solution data, telephone and cable, all under one company."

The new company, which will announce its new name later,

will have more than $800 million in annual revenue and 4,000 employees, and it plans to

invest $135 million annually in research and development.

The merger of the industry's Nos. 2 and 3 companies

will bring an expanded product and services portfolio, according to company spokesmen.

John Peeler, who will be the new company's president,

said the two companies have some overlap in product development, but "the strategy is

to look at areas in those markets to accelerate growth."

WWG, based in Eningen, Germany, has a leading position in

Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, while TTC is considered a market leader

in North America.

WWG's sales of fiber optic solutions and testing

systems to service providers and its sales of transmission-test instruments to equipment

manufacturers are expected to increase due to TTC's North American market strength.

And sales of TTC's transmission, data instruments,

systems and software solutions are expected to benefit from WWG's global positioning,

according to the companies.

Consolidation to capture market share in the communications

industry is only going to grow in the future, Perdano said.

"Today, there's a consolidation in the test and

measurement industry, and that mirrors what's going on in the communications

industry," he said. "The cable industry used to be a delivery network, and now

it's evolving into a packet-based communications network."

Companies that don't have a breadth of knowledge that

encompasses video, voice and data won't be able to provide integrated solutions for

the consumer, he added.

The biggest challenge facing the companies is

"delivering on the promise," he said. "If you look at what's happening

in equipment manufacturing customer needs are fundamentally changing. Bringing

solutions is going to be the key," Perdano added.

To remain flexible and competitive, the new company hopes

to capitalize on the knowledge of its employees. "The trick is to have all of the

benefits of a large company, without losing sight of our entrepreneurial spirit,"

Perdano said.