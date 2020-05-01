WarnerMedia PSA Applauds First Responders, Healthcare Workers

AT&T's WarnerMedia has produced a public service announcement (PSA) saluting the first responders putting their lives on the line during the pandemic and "maintaining their routine when nothing is routine."

The video plays off the daily applause such workers are getting in New York and elsewhere from grateful citizens whose shelter-in-place safety is bought at the risk of those essential workers' willingness to do their jobs when that is, literally, an existential threat.

It combines clips of applause and celebrations from a host of WarnerMedia video content and networks--West Wing, Harry Potter, Big Bang, CNN.

The video is playing on all social channels across WarnerMedia and AT&T as well as on all its networks.

AT&T workers can share in that applause since communications jobs have been designated essential by the President given the importance of broadband and virtual connections in a physically distanced world.