Warner Creates Web Site for PPV

In an effort to further promote its pay-per-view releases,

Warner Bros. is devoting a full Web site to its PPV-movie business.

The site (warnerbrosppv.com) is exclusively

providing promotions targeting its PPV releases, studio vice president of advertising,

publicity and promotion Bill Short said.

The site recently hosted an online chat with TheMatrix

star Carrie-Anne Moss to promote that movie's PPV premiere late last month. Short

said the studio will run similar PPV-specific marketing and promotional campaigns through

the Web site to draw more attention to its PPV business.

Eventually, Warner Bros. hopes to run short trailers and

possibly "behind-the-scenes" shorts to provide additional promotion for its

movies. "We're going to use it to reach the consumer in a way that we

haven't been able to in the past," Short said.

The site has already shown some promise: It drew more than

500,000 "click-throughs" despite not having any major advertising or hype behind

it, Short said.

The site will be linked to the Warner Bros. movie site, and

it will also look to link itself to cable-operator sites.

Further, the site features a link to The Columbia House

Co.'s Total E music site to help promote and sell the movies' soundtracks, Short

said. Warner Bros. hopes to develop other promotional and corporate tie-ins to lure Web

users.

The company is currently developing an Internet and radio

promotion with actor Paul Newman's Newman's Own Inc. popcorn for the January

release of The Iron Giant, and it is negotiating with Domino's Pizza Inc. to

develop a Web-site promotion tying in with the studio's February release of Mickey

Blue Eyes.

Short said he believes the Internet is an important

resource for studios to effectively get the message out about PPV movies.

"If you see how people use the Internet, they're

going to it for information and for entertainment," he added. "With our

resources, we can do things online that we can't do elsewhere to promote our titles

on PPV."

Warner Bros.' Internet efforts come on the heels of

New Line Cinema teaming up with interactive-television company ACTV Inc. to develop a

unique Internet marketing tie-in for the studio's PPV release of Austin Powers:

The Spy Who Shagged Me this month.