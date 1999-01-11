Warner Bros., Hilton Team Up on Movie Promo

Warner Bros. Domestic Pay-TV, Cable and Network Features

has partnered with Hilton Hotels on a multimillion-dollar national radio promotion for the

studio's mid-January pay-per-view release of The Negotiator.

The "Negotiate a Hilton Resorts Hawaii Vacation"

radio promotion will allow radio listeners in the top 18 markets to "negotiate"

their way to a one-week vacation at one of three Hilton Resorts in Hawaii -- Hilton

Hawaiian Village, Hilton Turtle Bay Golf and Tennis Resort and Hilton Waikoloa Village --

said William Short, vice president of advertising, publicity and promotion for the studio.

Beginning this week and continuing for two weeks, 25

listeners per market will be chosen to participate in the campaign. One winner in each

market will be chosen for the grand prize, while 450 qualifiers will receive free Warner

Bros. merchandise, Short said.

"Warner Bros. was looking to leverage our media

campaign with a unique selling theme for PPV," Short said. "Coincidentally,

Hilton Resorts Hawaii was looking to extend their reach in the 48 contiguous states

through radio, so the promotion became a win-win for everyone involved."

The promotion will be supported with print and advertising

media valued at about $2 million, delivering in excess of 100 million incremental consumer

impressions. Warner Bros. has created two 30-second spots and one 15-second spot for the

promotion. Participating operators are required to run the spots at least 300 times

throughout the movie's PPV run on such networks as ESPN, USA Network, Turner Network

Television, VH1 and Black Entertainment Television.

The studio will also provide full-page, four-color ads in

select Time Warner publications, as well as in USA Today, The Wall Street

Journal, the Los Angeles Times and The NewYork Times, Short

said.

Warner Bros. will provide operators with customizable

affiliate ad slicks and promotional materials, as well as an affiliate incentive program.

The movie, which earned $45 million at the box office this

past summer, has a typical, 50-day window. It does not, however, feature an early

direct-broadcast satellite window -- a tactic that Warner Bros. has not adapted to date.

Several studios, such as Columbia Pictures and Buena Vista,

have offered early, upfront-guarantee-based windows for movies at least 25 to 30 days

prior to their traditional PPV windows.

Due to guarantee requirements often reaching 20 percent or

higher, only DirecTV Inc. has taken advantage of the window for such movies as Godzilla,

The Mask of Zorro and 6 Days/7 Nights.