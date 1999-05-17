Wagner Out at AT&T Broadband

Tracy Wagner, one of two top programming executives at

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, has exited the company, officials confirmed

last week.

Wagner had served as executive vice president of

programming distribution for Tele-Communications Inc. Matt Bond is also an executive vice

president in the MSO's programming department.

AT&T didn't disclose whether or not it will

replace Wagner.

"Matt Bond is really filling the positions and roles

currently and handling her area, at least in the interim, if there is an interim,"

AT&T Broadband spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said.

Bond and Wagner were eventually both promoted to the dual

executive vice president posts after Jedd Palmer left the MSO in early 1998.

In June 1997, Wagner was promoted to senior vice president

of programming, alongside Palmer, who had the same title before he left. Bond got the nod

as senior vice president of programming administration in late 1997.

Bond's duties were mainly working with programmers to

negotiate contracts, while Wagner worked out in the field with systems to help them

implement changes in their programming lineups.

But that kind of structuring of a corporate programming

department, with two apparent chiefs, was very unusual for any MSO.

It became clear that Bond was really the one with the power

to do deals, while Wagner was just a liaison to the field who spent much of her time

"fund-raising," or seeking co-op and marketing monies from programmers.

Wagner couldn't be reached for comment.