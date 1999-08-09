Vulcan Invests $75M in CLEC Allegiance

Dallas -- Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc. has invested

$75 million for a 2 percent stake in Allegiance Telecom Inc., a competitive local-exchange

carrier based here.

The deal -- under which Vulcan will purchase 1.5 million

shares of Allegiance at $50 each -- also gives Vulcan the option to buy another 5 million

shares, or 8 percent of the company's outstanding stock, at $56 apiece on or before Nov.

1.

Vulcan also receives the right to appoint a member to

Allegiance's board of directors.

This is the first investment in a CLEC for Allen, who also

controls Charter Communications, the fourth-largest MSO in the country.

The investment should fit well with Allen's "Wired

World" strategy, which is aimed at providing consumers with electronic information

and entertainment content through a single device.

Allegiance currently provides local and long-distance

telephony, high-speed-data and Internet service to businesses in 16 metropolitan markets

across the country, and it plans to expand to 24 markets by the middle of next year. The

cash infusion from Vulcan is expected to help the company accelerate the rollout of its

services.

Vulcan spokeswoman Susan Pierson Brown said there are no

plans to bundle telephony service from Allegiance with cable offerings. However, she

added, Vulcan "encourages communications and synergies between its portfolio

companies."

Vulcan, based in Seattle, has more than 100 different

companies in its portfolio, ranging from educational-software firms to Internet-service

providers.