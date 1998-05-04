VSDA, Cable Team on Piracy

Denver -- The Anti-Theft Cable Task Force will join with

the Video Software Dealers Association to study the effective ways to eliminate signal

theft.

The collaboration will also look to educate both industries

and the public about signal theft and the illegal use of black boxes, said representatives

from both groups.

Industry sources estimate that theft of cable services,

including basic, premium and PPV programming, costs cable operators more than $5 billion

annually, while illegal copying of movies from both PPV and videocassettes costs

video-store retailers and studio manufactures millions of dollars a year.

The alliance will implement several initiatives to achieve

its goals, including lobbying the Motion Picture Association of America's help in

stopping signal theft; developing a letter-writing campaign to publications carrying

black-box ads -- as well as listing such publications in the VSDA newsletter; providing

antitheft information and videos to retailers in an effort to educate the public on the

penalties of stealing cable.

Hugh Panero, chairman of the Task Force, said in a

statement that the organization is confident that pooling resources between the two

factions "will help send a strong message to the manufactureres of black boxes and

other theft devices that the entertainment industry will no longer tolerate cable and

signal theft in any form."

Jeffrey Eves, VSDA president, added in a statement that the

competitive issues between the two industries "should not deter us from joining

forces to eliminate the theft which affects us all."