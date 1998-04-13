Voters Back Cablevision Overbuild

Residents of Braintree, Mass., last week overwhelmingly

voted their support of the municipal lighting company expanding into the cable television

business.

City officials were surprised at the level of support for

the nonbinding referendum, which captured 82 percent of the vote, as it had been the

subject of little communitywide discussion.

The incumbent operator, Cablevision Systems Corp., opted

for neutrality and declined to comment on the vote afterward.

Cablevision declined an offer from the local newspaper to

rebut an essay by Walter McGrath, general manager of Braintree Light. The paper then

elected not to run McGrath's statement, either.

City officials said residents are dissatisfied with

Cablevision's service quality and annual price hikes.

The vote was called because the municipal utility has

considered adding video delivery in conjunction with a fiber optic upgrade for the

lighting plant. McGrath said the company is installing $3 million worth of fiber optics in

the city to read meters and control air conditioning and hot water units. The improvements

will also allow the city to provide Internet access and perhaps deliver power bills to

subscribers' home computers.

The improvements raise the plant to 750 megahertz and

McGrath said the city could provide cable at relatively little incremental cost, McGrath

said.

He projected that the city could have a viable video

business if it captured half of Cablevision's approximately 9,400 customers. Even

though the city's lighting commission is supportive of the plan and has commissioned

an business assessment study by the firm of Stanley & Associates, it also scheduled an

election on the proposal.

"My commission feels it is important to hear from the

residents of the town," he explained.

The election experienced a relatively good turnout,

considering the lighting commissioner on the ballot was running unopposed.

Although the vote was nonbinding, the city has already

scheduled the discussion of a new article to its charter that would allow it to borrow

money for a video operation.

But before that, the lighting commission will meet later

this month with Residential Communications Network, the Boston Edison affiliate that is

overbuilding operators in Boston and its suburbs. McGrath said the city would like to

discuss a possible partnership with RCN Corp. as well as with Cablevision.

Meanwhile, refranchising talks continue between Cablevision

and Braintree officials.