Viewers Like Pax TV Primetime Shows

Pax TV's kickoff last Monday averaged a 1.4 rating in

primetime, exceeding the expectations of its creators, who claimed that the numbers proved

that audiences are hungry for family programming that's devoid of sex and violence.

"It's unbelievable," said Lowell Paxson,

chairman of Paxson Communications Corp., parent of Pax TV. "We're absolutely

ecstatic. It was better than we predicted."

The 1.4 rating Aug. 31 was not a national number -- it was

the weighted average rating from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Nielsen Media Research-metered

markets where Paxson owns or operates broadcast-TV stations. Paxson said he expects the

Nielsen Television Index rating, which will probably be available this week, to be close

to that 1.4.

While Paxson was upbeat about Monday's overnight

numbers, others were taking a wait-and-see attitude, especially since Pax TV hasn't

yet faced the competition of the new fall shows on broadcast TV.

"My caveat is that you don't look at one night

and make a judgment," said Janeen Bjork, senior vice president and director of

programming at Seltel Inc., which represents broadcast stations. "But it was a good

start."

Pax TV's primetime lineup consists of reruns of such

"family" programs as Touched by an Angel and Diagnosis: Murder.

Its daytime lineup includes original series that were poorly received by critics last

week.

Before launch, Paxson was projecting that Pax TV -- which

is marketing itself as a haven for safe and spiritually oriented programming for families

-- would hit breakeven if it averaged a 0.6 in primetime, according to Paxson. Pax TV

expected to get to a 1.0 in primetime during the first season, and "now, we have a

1.4 out of the box, and there's a tremendous amount of distribution still to

come," Paxson said.

On its launch date, Pax TV tallied its highest primetime

ratings in both Greensboro, N.C., and New Orleans, where it did a 3.3. It cratered in Los

Angeles, with a 0.7. Pax TV did a 1.5 rating in New York and a 2.6 in Chicago.

Paxson maintained that after Pax TV's debut, he got

phone calls from cable operators that plan to speed up their plans to carry the fledgling

seventh broadcast network in markets where Paxson doesn't have TV stations.

Paxson said he also got inquiries from MSOs that now want

to get together with him to discuss launching the network in DMAs where it doesn't

have coverage.

Prior to launch, Pax TV closed carriage deals with MSOs in

order to fill in its distribution. A number of cable operators have struck affiliation

deals with Pax TV -- which, published reports have said, is paying launch fees for analog

carriage -- including Tele-Communications Inc., Time Warner Cable, Comcast Corp.,

InterMedia Partners, TCA Cable TV Inc. and Charter Communications Inc.

For its debut, Pax TV was available to 7.1 million cable

homes in markets where Paxson doesn't own TV stations, Paxson said. By the end of the

year, it will be available in an additional 7 million cable homes, he predicted.

TCA, for example, launched Pax TV last week in systems

representing 500,000 of its 850,000 subscribers, said Randy Rogers, the MSO's

executive vice president. But TCA won't start actively marketing the new network with

cross-channel promos until this week, he added.

The network will also be carried on 17 additional TV

stations. Pax TV's U.S. TV-household penetration is currently 73 percent.

Paxson said he expected Pax TV's primetime audience to

build, and not drop off, in the weeks following its launch. That's because Pax

TV's $25 million marketing blitz will actually intensify leading into November, a

"sweeps" period.

Pax TV may have made a nice showing in last Monday's

ratings, but it wasn't every TV critic's cup of tea. In a particularly biting

review last week, New York Daily News critic David Bianculli wrote, "Not since

the days of such SCTV spoofs as The Sammy Maudlin Show and Farm Film

Report have I seen a so-called network present shows so low-budget, lowbrow and

low-quality."

The News gave Pax TV's three original daytime

shows a total of one-and-one-half stars. Other critics were similarly unimpressed. USA

Today termed the network "freedom from excitement."

Many critics who called the original shows bland did have

praise for Pax TV's lineup of acquired shows. The St. Petersburg (Fla.)

Times wrote, "So forget about seeing original shows worth watching, at least in

the short term, on Pax TV. Instead, rejoice that there's a new home for Dick Van

Patten, Gavin MacLeod, Michael Landon and Dick Van Dyke."