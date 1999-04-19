Viewers Choice Unifies PPV Lineups

In an effort to provide a more cohesive programming

schedule, Viewer's Choice will reformat its 35-channel pay-per-view service,

providing a single programming lineup for both its analog and digital services.

Along with the scheduling change, the network enhanced its

barker channels to emphasize its half-hour, near-video-on-demand movie starts.

The new Viewer's Choice lineup, which will take effect

July 1, will feature the same movie schedule for both the network's analog and

digital channels, Viewer's Choice president Mindy Herman said.

Previously, the network provided separate analog and

digital lineups, which made affiliate PPV-movie promotions difficult.

The first seven channels, which are mostly offered by

analog-only systems, will feature two movie and event channels, three movie-of-the-day

services, one movie-of-the-week channel and the "Hot Choice" service, the

network said.

Those seven channels, as well as a barker channel, will

also be offered as part of the Headend in the Sky digital service.

The remaining channels will consist mostly of

movie-of-the-week channels, along with a second barker channel, the network said.

"These changes are being made to help our affiliates

support both their analog and digital PPV platforms," Herman said. "The single

lineup will now allow our affiliates to provide a consistent promotional message, while at

the same time promoting the big movie titles with half-hour start times."

To further emphasize half-hour start times, Viewer's

Choice has added new features to and redesigned elements of its barker channels. New

"schedule lists" enable viewers to quickly see which titles are upcoming. And

the lists highlight titles with 30-minute start times in yellow.

Concurrently, the network will run tune-in spots for the

half-hour titles to reinforce the convenient, continuous scheduling.

Both barker channels also include "how-to-order"

spots that refer viewers to the on-screen guide.

"The changes that we've made are a direct result

of our conversations and collaborations with affiliates, which were highly instrumental in

steering the direction of our digital promotions," said Leigh Bolton, vice president

of video promotion for Viewer's Choice.

In other Viewer's Choice news, the network will offer

five-minute previews that will automatically be provided to digital systems, Herman said.

The preview feature -- currently deployed by AT&T

Broadband & Internet Services (formerly Tele-Communications Inc.) -- will open up the

first five minutes of a movie for subscribers to preview.

Herman said the scheduling and on-air changes are the first

of several moves that will help to reposition the network, including the eventual

development of a uniform national brand for Viewer's Choice.

"We're beginning to move the network in the

direction that we want to move within the digital world," Herman said. "Our goal

is to develop a uniform marketing and promotional effort."