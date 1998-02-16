Viewers Choice SetsDouble Take Program

New York -- Viewer's Choice affiliates can now offer

the network's annual 'Double Take' program at any time during the year as

part of a revamping of the value-added PPV program.

Traditionally, the 'Double Take' program, which

allows consumers to get a free PPV movie within 60 days after purchasing a PPV event,has

beenslated for specific months of the year. The 1998 campaign, however, allows

affiliates to implement the 'Double Take' program in any two-month period that

they wish, said Gregg Rothberg, senior director of affiliate marketing for Viewer's

Choice.

The added flexibility will enable systems to take local

factors into account when planning a

'Double Take' promotion, while still benefiting

from the marketing support and reduced minimums that Viewer's Choice offers

participating systems, Rothberg said. Viewer's Choice will reduce movie minimums to

99 cents on promotional buys for one campaign per year per system, although affiliates can

run as many 'Double Take' promotions during the year as they wish.

Viewer's Choice said past 'Double Take'

programs have improved overall revenue-per- subscriber numbers. The company said its last

'Double Take' campaign in 1996 increased revenue by an average of 30 cents per

addressable subscriber for participating systems.

'The'Double Take' campaign has proven

itself as an excellent way for operators to provide added value, convenience and more

entertainment to their subscribers,' Rothberg said. 'The last four campaigns

have been a resounding success for our affiliates and their bottom lines, and now that

systems have the added flexibility of implementing this program at the time of year that

works best for them locally, we anticipate that their

1998 campaigns will prove even more successful.'

Viewer's Choice will again support the campaign with

marketing materials, including event- and title-specific ad slicks, local press releases

and 'Double Take'

overview video spots. Titles produced and/or distributed by

20th Century Fox, Buena Vista, Columbia/TriStar, MGM/UA, New Line Cinema, Universal and

Warner

Bros. may all be included as part of the Double Take offer,

and they will be included in Viewer's Choice-produced print and video materials,

Rothberg said.