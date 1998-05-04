Viewers Choice to Lead PPVs Future

July 1 could mark the dawning of a new day for

pay-per-view. While Request Television will be closing its doors, the industry will be

opening another door into relatively uncharted territory -- potentially unified under one

roof.

Operators, studios and event distributors who have always

believed in PPV's promise but were treading water with the divisive

Request-Viewer's Choice format now have no more excuses for which to blame the

industry's disappointing performance. Viewer's Choice has been anointed as

PPV's messiah and is expected to lead the industry out of its seemingly eternal

darkness into the light of multibillion dollar revenues currently enjoyed by other

home-entertainment technologies.

It will certainly be a challenge. The network almost

overnight will have to erase more than a decade of unrealized expectations, bad press and

a lack of commitment from operators to rebuild the business. Viewer's Choice seems to

have the tools, the personnel and the vision -- as well as the support and financial

backing from the top MSOs -- to take the business to the next level.

Two weeks ago the network began its quest on the right foot

by announcing it will offer a 32-channel, near-video-on-demand service for the impending

digital revolution that will run on Tele-Communications Inc.'s Headend in the Sky

transponders.

The danger is, however, that the network's success

could go to its head. With Viewer's Choice given almost complete control over the PPV

business, there are already rumblings from programmers that the network is playing

hardball on PPV event and movie licensing deals. Such actions could push marquee PPV

events -- and possibly movies -- to competitors, such as DirecTv Inc., that are eager to

overspend to gobble up exclusive programming deals.

The network will also have its hands full handling

marketing, promotion, collecting and bookkeeping for the entire cable industry, a job some

distributors and operators said the company does only marginally well.

If Viewer's Choice should stumble, there are other

companies ready and willing to step in. TVN Entertainment is already offering a 32-channel

digital service to several small cable systems, and they could ramp up to serve several

larger MSOs. On a smaller scale, BET Action PPV has said it will aggressively lure Request

alumni who may not like the Viewer's Choice culture.

Nevertheless, Viewer's Choice has been granted a

unique opportunity to truly turn PPV into the profit center that everyone envisioned more

than a decade ago.

"For PPV it's one of those watershed

moments," said PPV veteran Robert Meyrowitz, president of Semaphore Entertainment

Group. "If Viewer's Choice goes out aggressively and says 'we are PPV'

and makes it work, then all of us in the business will benefit."

DirecTv has already shown that PPV can succeed with a small

subscriber base. It's up to Viewer's Choice and operators to show that it can be

done across tens of millions of subscribers both in today's analog world and in

tomorrow's digital environment.