Viewers Choice Launches PPV Budget Planner

New York -- To aid operators in pay-per-view budget

planning for next year,

Viewer's Choice has developed its 1999 Pay-Per-View

Business and Budget Planner. The guide incorporates the results of market research

compiled by Viewer's Choice to provide affiliates with the information and support

essential to improve PPV performance, said Bob Bedell, executive vice president of sales

and marketing for Viewer's Choice.

The Planner includes Viewer's Choice research, worksheets

and projected programming and marketing schedules. Operators can find information on both

analog and digital PPV, from buy-rate performance to strategic uses, Bedell said. Also

included is advice on cross-channel placement, target video promotion and effective

database maintenance.