Viewers Choice Launches PPV Budget Planner
By Staff
New York -- To aid operators in pay-per-view budget
planning for next year,
Viewer's Choice has developed its 1999 Pay-Per-View
Business and Budget Planner. The guide incorporates the results of market research
compiled by Viewer's Choice to provide affiliates with the information and support
essential to improve PPV performance, said Bob Bedell, executive vice president of sales
and marketing for Viewer's Choice.
The Planner includes Viewer's Choice research, worksheets
and projected programming and marketing schedules. Operators can find information on both
analog and digital PPV, from buy-rate performance to strategic uses, Bedell said. Also
included is advice on cross-channel placement, target video promotion and effective
database maintenance.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.