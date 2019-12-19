Vidgo Adds ESPN, ABC and Rest of Disney Media Networks to Pre-paid vMVPD Service

Most virtual MVPDs blew past the $40-and-below price point two years ago, unable to hold the line against increasing program licensing costs.

Atlanta-based Vidgo, however, just licensed the entire suite of Disney Media Networks, including ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, National Geographic and ABC in several major markets. It’s now bundling 60 channels in a prepaid vMVPD service priced at $39.99 a month.

Vidgo’s lineup also includes networks from ViacomCBS, including Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. Discovery and A+E Networks channels are also bundled in, as are regional sports channels, including the Pac 12 Network. Sports-wise, the NFL Network, Fox Sports, beIN Sports and Stadium are also included.

And in terms of talking heads, Vidgo also bundles in Fox News and Cheddar. There’s no CNN or WarnerMedia channels as of yet.

Local broadcast access is limited. But the service, which is prepaid through local wireless stores, does carry local ABC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh/Durham and Fresno through its just-announced Disney deal.

“Vidgo has smartly devised a robust channel line-up at a competitive price point compared to the limited economy package choices that are currently in the marketplace,” said Sean Breen, senior VP of Disney Media Distribution, in a statement.

Vidgo hasn’t released subscriber figures for its service.