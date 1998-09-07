Videoconferencing Emerges for Ops

Recent developments in Internet-telecommunications

technology suggest that videoconferencing is coming into its own as an opportunity for

cable operators, well in advance of toll-quality packet-voice services.

Several Internet-service providers -- including at least

one that is devoted to data access over cable -- are testing new iterations of software

and hardware systems linked to the Internet-protocol telecommunications standard, H.323.

This step moves the value-added attraction of IP

conferencing to market one year or more ahead of when most experts anticipate that H.323-

based services will reach parity with the quality, features and ease of use of

circuit-switched telephony.

"Videoconferencing technology is nearing the flash

point where more and more consumer-oriented products are making it easy for service

providers to market such services, especially where there's more bandwidth

available," said Lior Haramaty, vice president for technical marketing at VocalTec

Communications Ltd., a leading supplier of H.323 systems.

Early adopting ISPs said they see IP conferencing, with or

without video, as a low-cost feature that can stand on its own as an appealing service, or

serve as a value-added incentive to draw customers to the cut-rate long-distance voice

services that many of them are selling.

"We're seeing significant interest from casual

users, as well as the business community," said Donald Brown, executive vice

president of Houston-based Network-On-Line, an ISP subsidiary of Comtech Consolidation

Group Inc.

NOL is using H.323 "gateway" software from White

Pine Software Inc. to support "virtual-conference-room" services that can be

rented by the hour, or leased on a full-time, dedicated basis.

White Pine cofounder and "evangelist" Forrest

Milkowski said a number of ISPs -- including the Time Warner Cable/MediaOne Road Runner

high-speed-data venture, Worldcom Corp.'s UUNet and America Online Inc. -- are in

beta trials of the latest releases of his firm's "MeetingPoint" gateway

software.

A major force behind the appeal of IP conferencing is the

growing use of collaborative computing technology, noted Bryan Katz, general manager of

IP-business development at Lucent Technologies.

"When Microsoft [Corp.] began distributing

'NetMeeting' [its application-sharing software] at no charge, people got

familiar with it and began putting it to use, which created a demand for audio and

videoconferencing links over the data networks," he said.

With installations of H.323 gateways, corporations are able

to extend conferencing to road warriors and branch offices that link in via

switched-circuit lines, added Eric Newman, group product manager for Data Beam Corp. That

company is a supplier of products supporting shared computing, and it wrote many of the

key algorithms for the T.120 multipoint-whiteboarding and data-collaboration standard.

"You want this technology to be able to interwork with

the telephone network that is already in place," Newman said. "That's what

H.323 is all about."

Market acclimation to the advantages of collaborative

computing has spawned vendor development of ever more application-specific tools, Newman

added.

"We're seeing not just generic

business-conference tools, like NetMeeting, but very specialized products for

tele-medicine, distance learning and other segments -- really compelling applications that

people are buying into," he said.

Another phenomenon working in sync with collaborative

computing to drive demand for conferencing capabilities in the data stream is the raging

success of virtual-private-network technology. Here, software employing IP PPTP

(point-to-point tunneling protocol) and other innovations extends the advantages of

private networking over public networks to even the smallest companies.

"As private companies explore the use of collaborative

computing with conferencing, ISPs are saying, 'You're already buying service

from us, so let us supply you with conferencing services along with your VPN,'"

Milkowski said.

This is a development path that the @Work unit of @Home

Network sees as it implements VPN technology in conjunction with offering telecommuting

services, said Don Hutchison, senior vice president and general manager of @Work.

"Conferencing is down the road a ways for us, but we

see it as a natural extension of the benefits that we can deliver with our telecommuting

services over broadband connections," Hutchison added.

One of the reasons why ISPs are moving into the

conferencing business is because the new tools have significantly reduced the management

hassles that have traditionally been associated with conferencing, allowing providers to

cost-effectively supply outsourced services to companies that are too small to run

conferencing themselves.

For example, in the case of White Pine, its MeetingPoint

software, which works with any H.323-compliant client, supports "audio

switching," where the document referenced by the person talking -- and also the

person's image, if video is involved -- is automatically displayed on the screens of

participating parties, Milkowski noted.

In addition, the software can manage bandwidth allocations

to fit the access speeds of individual users.

Thus, in the case of NOL, users accessing the ISP's

virtual conference room over ISDN (integrated services digital network) lines can

automatically communicate with customers on dial-up lines, without requiring special setup

preparations by NOL.

Brown said widespread public acceptance of Southwestern

Bell Telephone Co.'s ISDN service has made videoconferencing a much more appealing

product than would be the case if it were only offered over standard dial-up lines.

"[Videoconferencing] is a very attractive service over

full-rate [128 kilobit-per-second] ISDN," he added.

"We know ADSL [asymmetrical digital subscriber line]

is coming, but the popularity of ISDN here is keeping us focused on the immediate

opportunity," Brown said.

Cable companies, which are experimenting with a number of

vendors in preparations for rolling out IP-telecommunications services, have been

unusually quiet about such tests, even in discussions among themselves.

But vendors made it clear that the cable industry is

leading the parade toward the wide-scale use of IP technology to deliver a full slate of

telephone services, going well beyond the discount long-distance services that have driven

the early success of IP voice.

"This is getting very hot in cable right now,"

noted George Foley, director of broadband networks at Lucent, which, like other vendors

working with cable, is developing packet converters that will feed calls from standard

phones directly into cable modems.

"This is not a game of trying to save a penny on a

call," Foley added. "Collaborative calling and call centers are helping to

redefine what voice technology is."

A key factor in making conferencing an attractive business

for service providers is the ability to interface the H.323 IP domain with the embedded,

high-cost packet-conferencing systems based on the H.320 protocol, which many corporations

already have in place, thereby allowing them to cost-effectively extend conferencing

beyond the reach of their private networks and conference rooms.

Products in this vein have been oriented toward

single-corporate-user requirements, but they are being expanded to accommodate the

delivery of integrated conferencing services by service providers to multiple users.

For example, Lucent will bring out a more scaleable version

of its H.323/H.320 integration platform -- the "Multimedia Communications Exchange

Server," or "MMCX" -- early next year, Katz said, adding, "We're

being tested by several service providers."

The MMCX -- an Internet call center with 500 ports -- will

also become easier to use in conjunction with H.320 systems, simplifying

session-management tasks such as the allocation of encoding algorithms for specific users

across the two conferencing domains, Katz said.

With such gains in the offing, he added, the real gating

issue for service providers and system vendors alike is market familiarity with the

benefits of integrated data and conferencing applications.

"What we've found is that this is an

'aha' kind of sell, where once people get first-hand experience with the

applications, the light goes on," Katz said.