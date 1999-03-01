Viacom Starts Internet Drive with Nets

Making a strong move into cyberspace, Viacom Inc. is

forming an Internet division that will include online sites that its MTV Networks unit is

creating for kids and music, officials said last week.

The new Internet offerings will get $250 million worth of

worldwide promotional support on cable networks MTV: Music Television, VH1 and

Nickelodeon, Viacom chairman Sumner Redstone and other officials explained at a press

conference in Los Angeles.

Viacom is dubbing Nickelodeon's kids' effort "Project

Nozzle," and MTV's and VH1's online initiative "The Buggles Project."

MTVN chairman Tom Freston noted that in the past, MTVN has

purposely not promoted its Internet sites on its cable networks. But now, the game plan is

try to harness MTVN's marketing power via the Web, and to apply its targeted-programming

strategy to the Internet.

In Project Nozzle, Nick will create the Web's first

kids-only online site -- a free offering that will include a registered community for

kids. In The Buggles Project, MTV and VH1 will create an online music destination

featuring customizable entertainment, information, community services and electronic

commerce.

Project Nozzle -- which, by itself, will get $100 million

worth of on-air promotion on Nick -- is set to launch Sept. 1. Testing will start June 1,

and it will be incorporated as part of Nick's existing site, Nick.com.

The music destination is set to debut in June, and it will

be separate from MTV's and VH1's current Web sites, although it will link to them.

Redstone said Viacom might hold a public offering of the

new Internet unit, which will be based in New York with a satellite office in San Mateo,

Calif.

Under its umbrella will be not only the new sites, but also

some acquisitions that the media giant is making as part of its cyberspace expansion.

Those include Imagine Radio, a leader in Internet radio;

Nvolve Inc., a San Mateo-based Web developer; and Red Rocket, an online educational-toy

retailer that was formerly part of Viacom's Simon & Schuster Inc. unit.