Viacom to Buy UPN Control

Viacom Inc. agreed to buy out joint-venture partner BHC

Communications' 50 percent stake in United Paramount Network for a bargain-basement

price of $5 million.

The deal, announced March 20, came four days after a New

York court dismissed a breach-of-contract suit BHC had filed against Viacom, seeking to

block its merger with CBS Corp. The ruling forced BHC, a subsidiary of Chris-Craft

Industries Inc., to respond to a buy-sell clause in the UPN joint venture agreement that

Viacom exercised in February.

"While we were disappointed with the court's

decision, we believe that UPN and our shareholders will now best be served by ending any

further uncertainty through our sale to Viacom," BHC president William Siegel said in

a statement.

BHC launched UPN, the fifth broadcast network, with

Viacom's Paramount Television Group in July 1994. While BHC owned 100 percent of UPN

from its inception, Viacom exercised an option to acquire 50 percent of the network in

January 1997.

UPN is a huge cash drain, posting a $149.5 million

operating loss for the nine months ended Sept. 30, according to BHC's most recent

earnings statement.

"You have to look at the losses that are incurred and

the losses going forward," a Viacom source said, explaining how the company was able

to acquire UPN for such a low price.

Once the CBS-Viacom merger closes -- likely next month --

Viacom will own two broadcast networks, which is currently illegal under federal

regulations. Viacom hopes the FCC will grant it a waiver to allow it to own both CBS and

UPN, or a temporary waiver that would allow the merger to close and give the commission

more time to study the issue, a Viacom source said.

The company could also be forced to divest UPN.

Some cable operators have expressed concern that Viacom

will distribute programming that has been traditionally exclusive to cable via CBS after

the merger closes. The network's Saturday-morning block, for example, is expected to

draw from Nickelodeon's programming library.

Paul Kagan Associates analyst Deana Myers said not to

expect Viacom to run much more Paramount-produced programming on UPN, noting that 30

percent of the network's schedule came from Viacom at the beginning of the season.

"They are certainly going to shop the shows to try to

get the best price," she added.

UPN currently runs eight Paramount-produced shows,

including Star Trek: Voyager, one of its more popular programs, and The Beat,

a police drama it launched last week, spokesman Paul McGuire said.

Despite the pending merger, UPN is proceeding with its

regular development schedule with shows "we have developed from a variety of

suppliers," McGwire said.