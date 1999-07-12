VH1 Web Site Gears for E-Commerce

VH1, a unit of Viacom Inc.'s MTV Networks, is preparing to

launch an e-commerce capability for its online VH1.com unit this fall.

The Web site will offer shoppers the ability to purchase a

wide range of music-related products online, from concert tickets to compact discs.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this initiative will

be the development of an auction capability -- a sort of musical eBay Inc.

These offerings will be implemented under the leadership of

Fred Graver, senior vice president of VH1.com, who joined the company two months ago after

a research-and-development stint as an executive producer at Disney/ABC Cable Networks.

Graver said the site will be redesigned from top to bottom,

and he will be open to all ideas. "Anybody over the age of 25 is probably my

audience. Anything that they can think of that would be helpful is everything I'm thinking

of," he added.

Graver sees VH1.com's role as a "trustful, reliable

entertainment source" to keep people in its core demographic, who are making the

transition into responsible adulthood, connected to music.

"In a meta sense, we will be able to help you keep

your connection to music," Graver said. "We have an audience with lives, jobs,

memories and credit cards."

His goal is to get people to check in with VH1.com for five

to 10 minutes at a time, two to three times per week, to order concert tickets or to put

in advance orders for new CDs that are slated for release.

VH1.com is currently linked to online music retailer CDNOW

Inc. The two entities are involved in a cross-promotion for VH1.com's "100 Greatest

Women of Rock" feature.

As for the auction component, Graver said it will probably

be housed within the overall site, but the company is also exploring the possibility of

linking to an established auction site. He declined to divulge the identities of any

potential partners.

Graver believes music lovers are an ideal segment to latch

onto an auction site. "Our audience has stuff like ticket stubs, memorabilia and old

CDs that they don't listen to. I want to offer people a chance to exchange those

memories," he said, adding that the auction site will also have an on-air presence on

VH1.

"Entertainment companies are well-positioned for

e-commerce on the Internet. These are product-driven fulfillment businesses, and they have

the infrastructure in place to succeed," SG Cowen Securities Corp. analyst Gary

Farber said.

VH1 has been given much credit in the past couple of years

from cable operators for evolving its programming base, which consists increasingly of

original programming such as Behind the Music, Storytellers and Where Are

They Now?

The network'sprimetime ratings saw a 25 percent

jump in the first quarter of 1999, to a 0.5 from a 0.4 during the same quarter last year,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

VH1.com's e-commerce thrust is a part of a larger corporate

undertaking at MTVN to increase and improve its online presence -- an effort that has been

referred to as "The Buggles Project."

This renewed commitment to the Internet has resulted in the

planned emergence of "QWERT," a new MTV Online brand positioned for people with

more specialized musical tastes that are not covered under MTV: Music Television and VH1.

This would include such esoteric genres as classical music and bluegrass.

QWERT is, for now, only an online initiative, and there are

no plans for it on the video side. It is slated for a soft launch later this summer.