VH1 Sets Pilots, Original Films

VH1, with an ambitious development slate of 12 pilots in

the works, plans to green-light four or five of them as series by August, officials said

last week.

The shows in development all have "music as a

thread," according to VH1's senior vice president of programming, Jeff Gaspin,

who said they will expand on the network's past success with reality-based and

documentary series, such as Behind the Music and Pop-Up Video. In addition

to the pilots, VH1 will diversify by starting to produce made-for-TV movies, Gaspin said.

The new development slate includes talk shows, animation,

newsmagazines and video-clip shows. Former Sex Pistols punk-rocker Johnny Rotten will act

as an "anti-VJ" for The Johnny Rotten Show, a weekly half-hour magazine

show. And one of the animated shows on the slate is The Agent, which is being

developed in conjunction with Lorne Michael's Broadway Video.

VH1's track record with taking pilots to actual series

has been pretty good -- about 50 percent, Gaspin said. In the case of the one-dozen shows,

VH1 will green-light four or five of them by August and start rolling them out between

August and September, Gaspin added. A second batch of the pilots will go forward as series

in January, he said.

VH1 has also hired Michael Larkin for a newly created

position: vice president of made-for-VH1 movies.

"We're looking to make movies our next

franchise," Gaspin said.

The original movies -- which will include biographies, as

well as fictional stories -- will probably begin airing in the summer of 1999.