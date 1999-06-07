VH1 Plans Hard Sell for Hard Rock Live

VH1 is backing the upcoming third season of its Hard

Rock Live series with a multimillion-dollar promotional effort backed by American

Express Co., Hard Rock Cafe, Tower Records and Warner Bros. Domestic Pay-TV, Cable &

Network Features.

The aggressive cross-promotion will put Hard Rock Live in

front of customers visiting the 50 Hard Rock Cafes and scores of Tower stores across the

country, not to mention the millions of American Express cardholders who read their

monthly bill inserts.

But beyond that, the programming itself should help to

raise the profile of the series, according to VH1 senior vice president of marketing Jim

Corboy.

"We've never had a better lineup in terms of the

quality of the talent," Corboy said. "It's a terrific mix of classics in their

enduring years and other brand-new artists that help to keep our viewers current."

Grammy Award-winner Sheryl Crow will kick off the new

season Saturday, July 31, with four encore performances throughout the following week.

Other artists scheduled for the series include Santana, Meat Loaf, Melissa Etheridge and

The Cranberries.

Warner Bros., which produces the show, is heavily involved

in coordinating the cross-promotional effort.

"It's such a competitive marketplace that if you just

put out a show and hope somebody watches it, you're out of luck," Warner Bros.

executive vice president Eric Frankel said. "We really work our rear ends off to try

to get our names out there."

Last year's promotional campaign was valued at $10 million

to $20 million, Frankel added, "and this year will be even bigger."

The effort is designed to create a destination for the

series. "Historically, with music shows, you never knew when they'd be on,"

Frankel said.

The more you can get potential viewers to sample the

product, the better, Corboy said, adding, "If you have to sneak in some big-screen

televisions, we'll do it."

Hard Rock Cafe runs VH1 shows such as Hard Rock Live on

big-screen televisions in its restaurants. VH1 also previews some of its programming for

music fans lucky enough to win tapings to the Hard Rock Live concerts.

Beginning in July, Tower Records will offer discounts on Hard

Rock Live-featured artists' compact discs to American Express cardholders, and it will

promote the offer through special point-of-purchase displays. The store will also promote

the series through its monthly Pulse! magazine.

The companies plan to release a Best of Hard Rock Live

CD later this year.

The multiple brand names don't take away from VH1, Corboy

said. "No one is competing for the same portion of the consumer's mind," he

added.

"It's a case of one plus one plus one equals six,

rather than two or three," Frankel said. "You need that because in music

promotion, it's easy to get lost."

With the help of the show's sponsor, American Express,

Warner Bros. will promote the series next month on the sides of phone booths and buses in

large cities like New York and Los Angeles.

In related news, Sundance Channel is extending its

marketing partnership with Starbucks Corp. and Beyond Music this summer with the release

of a Sundance Channel CD slated to be named Where Music Meets Film. Artists include

Lyle Lovett, Blondie, Mike Younger and John Hiatt.

Until Aug. 30, the CD will be available only to new

subscribers who sign up for Sundance. After that, Starbucks will sell the CD at its stores

and on its Web site. Later this fall, the CD will be available to other retailers, as

well.

Sundance also said it has expanded its relationship with

Blockbuster Video to bring its "Sundance Recommends" program to its more than

3,600 stores. Blockbuster will use Sundance-branded in-store signs to help direct

customers to independent films.