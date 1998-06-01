VH1 Gets Behind Harley, Hog Rally

New York -- The opportunity for VH1 to partner with Harley

Davidson Motor Co. was just too good to pass up, according to Marc McIntire, the

network's vice president of ad-sales marketing and national promotion.

The venerable Milwaukee-based motorcycle company was

looking for a television partner for its 95th-anniversary promotion when it called VH1.

As a result, VH1 will join PepsiCo, AT&T Corp., Miller

Beer and Chrysler Corp.'s Dodge division as full-fledged sponsors of

Harley-Davidson's 95th-anniversary bash in Milwaukee June 10 to 13.

More than 45,000 Harley owners will converge on Milwaukee

for a "Hog Rally" June 10 to 12, with as many as 100,000 more bike owners

expected to arrive by that Saturday, according to Tom Watson, manager of advertising and

promotions for Harley-Davidson.

On Saturday, June 13, Watson said, 86,000 people will

attend a "Reunion Concert and Birthday Ceremony" at Milwaukee's Summerfest

Grounds, hosted by TheTonightShow with Jay Leno host and motorcycle

aficionado Jay Leno.

VH1 will provide news coverage of the parade of bikes, the

rally and the ceremony, and it will be represented at the Summerfest Grounds with a kiosk

and signage.

VH1 will also devote that weekend to Harley-themed

programming, such as the top 10 Harley videos and motorcycle-themed rock songs.

And the network is running a "Chrome on the

Range" sweepstakes, which will award four Harley motorcycles to the grand-prize

winner. Another motorcycle will be given away at a drawing at the end of the

network's annual "Rock Across America" tour, featuring local bands and

appearances by Cheap Trick.

"We really believe that there's a strong

connection between rock and Harley Davidson," McIntire said, "so we just jumped

on it."

What's more, VH1 was impressed by what McIntire called

the "perfect match" of the demographics and attitudinal characteristics of both

companies' target markets: young, upscale and urban, with a "freewheeling"

spirit and a love of rock 'n' roll.

"One of our marketing objectives was to extend the

Harley Davidson brand to younger groups," Watson said, "and VH1 does a great job

carrying events and meeting that market."