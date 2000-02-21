Venezuelan Pay Television Faces Taxing Time

Caracas, Venezuela -- The country's long-awaited

telecommunications bill hit a stumbling block when legislators demanded that pay TV

operators accept a 200 percent tax hike.

The latest wrangling between the industry and the National

Telecommunications Commission (Conatel) is over the planned tax rise, from 1.5 percent to

4.5 percent, on gross revenues earned by cable systems, as well as direct-to-home

platforms.

Venezuelan Chamber of Subscription Television (Cavetsu)

president Alberto Arapé urged Conatel to reconsider this increase, which comes at a time

when the government is actually lowering taxes on most services.

In fact, one article of the bill calls for an 18.8 percent

tax cut for "providers of value-added services," including those offering basic

telephony.

Conatel officials have argued in the past that cable

companies have been taxed at a very low rate compared with other service companies. The

government's plan would see pay TV operators pay a tax rate roughly equal to that

paid by other service providers, such as telephone companies, which may see their tax

rates lowered.

This scenario doesn't sit well with some of the

country's leading MSOs such as Grupo Veninfotel's Cabletel. Managing director

Alberto Scharffenorth said MSOs operate on much lower profit margins than services like

telephony, so any kind of tax hike would have a much more devastating impact.

However, Conatel secretary general Jesse Chacón noted that

MSOs will soon be able to boost their margins when they are permitted to become

full-fledged telecommunications companies. Venezuela's telephone monopoly ends in

November, and cable companies will eventually be able to offer a full range of services,

including basic telephony.

Conatel is also arguing that if cable companies convert to

telecommunications companies, they will face no restrictions on foreign investment.

That development, at least, has been welcomed by MSOs.

Mario Seijas, director at cable operator Intercable, described this as "great news

that many foreign investors have been waiting for." Overseas investors can currently

only own up to 20 percent of Venezuelan MSOs.

Additional revenue from new services, as well as potential

foreign investment, may turn out to be enough to persuade MSOs to agree to the 4.5 percent

tax.

In the end, Venezuela's three big cable companies --

Intercable, Cabletel and SuperCable -- will probably strike a deal with Conatel, according

to Scharffenorth and Seijas.

Meanwhile, Chacón said, the new taxes will not be applied

until January 2001, giving pay TV companies time to adjust their budgets to the new

reality.

The response from Venezuela's sole DTH provider has

been particularly guarded. Galaxy Latin America's DirecTV said it does not feel that

it should be saddled with the tax hike. It cannot provide telephony services, so it would

not be able to tap that new revenue stream.