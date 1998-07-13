Venezuelan MSOs on Consolidation March

Caracas, Venezuela -- Hot on the acquisition trail,

Venezuelan cable operator Intercable expects 1998 to be a year in which it nearly triples

the number of cities where it operates.

The company's appetite reflects the fierce

consolidation across the cable industry here.

Consolidation is the name of the game in Venezuela, as the

country's big three MSOs -- Intercable, SuperCable and Cabletel -- vie for greater

national reach and market share.

Some half-dozen licensed cable operations in the country

have disappeared over the past year, mostly through buyouts, according to the Venezuelan

Chamber of Subscription TV. The roster includes Parabolicas Service, Citycable,

Ultravision, Parabolicas Caracas, Iecsa and Satvenca. And many small, largely unlicensed

companies have suffered the same fate.

Intercable has, perhaps, been the most high-profile MSO on

the expansion front recently.

At the beginning of this year, it was operating in seven

cities. It is currently in 15 cities, and it expects to be in 20 by year's end, said

Eduardo Stigol, Intercable's technical director.

"We've grown 100 percent in the last four

months," he added, referring to the company's geographic expansion.

The company has spread from its traditional central-valley

base of Barquisimeto to the Caribbean coast in the north and the Andes in the west, mainly

through buying out smaller players in areas not yet reached by its big peers. Its major

centers of operation are Valencia, Maracaibo, Maracay, Punto Fijo and the Andean city of

Mérida.

That growth has attracted international investors. In

February, Dallas-based private-investment firm Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc. -- along

with its Argentine unit, Grupo BGS -- bought an undisclosed equity stake in the operator.

Intercable would only describe the percentage as "significant."

SuperCable, Venezuela's biggest MSO, has chosen a

different strategy.

Focused on the capital of Caracas and on Puerto Ordaz in

eastern Venezuela, it is expanding by building its own networks, rather than by acquiring

them.

Meanwhile, Cabletel -- under its new managing director,

Alberto Scharffenorth, a former vice president at SuperCable -- has followed the buyout

route. It has gobbled up smaller companies so that it currently covers Venezuela from

Caracas to the west, as far as Maracaibo and San Cristobal -- two areas where Intercable

operates.

Venezuelan cable companies do not compete head-to-head on

the same street or in the same neighborhood, since overbuild situations are not

economically viable. But the current expansionist trend could change all of that.

Intercable, for example, foresees breaking out of the

central and western region soon and going national. The deregulation of Venezuela's

telecommunications industry in the year 2000 -- allowing the transmission of services such

as voice, data and video over one broadband pipe -- could also radically change the

economics of overbuilding, Scharffenorth said.