VENDORS STILL BULLISH ON LMDS DESPITE TEPID BIDS IN AUCTION

The wireless-broadband sector last week remained a study in

contrasts, with the LMDS auction getting off to a tepid start amid a surge in vendor

support for the new technology that included Lucent Technologies Inc.

All but a handful of the major telecommunications players

passed on a chance to acquire licenses to the biggest block of spectrum ever offered by

the Federal Communications Commission. It was clear that the growing enthusiasm for the

potential of wireless broadband among vendors had not convinced most operating companies

that they could peg their future in local broadband communications to LMDS (local

multipoint distribution service).

Instead, after the first day's first round of bidding,

the overwhelming leader -- with $135.8 million bid on about 110 million 'POPs'

(units of population) -- was a nonoperating entity backed by major venture-capital firms

and former Providence Journal Co. president and chief operating officer Trygve Myrhen,

known as WNP Communications Inc.

U S West Communications -- one of two Baby Bells in the

running, along with SBC Communications Inc. -- was a distant second, with $7.9 million bid

on the 150-megahertz B-block spectrum, covering about 35 million POPs. SBC wasn't in

the top 10.

In all, the first round drew bids of $192.6 million, 89

percent of which went for the 1.15-gigahertz A-block segments. Continuing uncertainty

about the new technology was reflected in Comcast Corp.'s last-minute decision to

pass on the bidding after having initially filed as a potential participant.

'After looking further at the options, we were all

pretty well convinced that the technical capabilities were still to be determined,'

said Joe Waz, vice president of external affairs and public-policy counsel at Comcast.

While it's still early, it was clear that the bidding

had a long way to go if it was to live up to various projections suggesting that the

spectrum was worth as much as $4 billion.

For example, WNP was the top bidder for the 1.15-GHz

A-block in the top eight BTAs (basic trading areas), offering $1.23 per POP. But the

company with the most high bids -- Teligent LLC affiliate AUCO Inc. -- was first in 74

markets with total bids of only $2.9 million, representing only seven cents per POP.

While such numbers may not bode well for a big government

take, they don't necessarily spell trouble for LMDS, said Dan Ernst, analyst with The

Strategis Group. That company has been bullish on LMDS, with projections suggesting that

the sector could generate annual revenues of $7 billion by 2007, with cumulative capital

spending by that time of about $8 billion.

A press release issued by Strategis in October said total

bids for the 493 BTAs 'should bring in over $4 billion,' with dense urban

markets going for as much as $25 to $30 per POP. But Ernst insisted that the

company's research had only suggested that the value of the spectrum was $4 billion,

and not that $4 billion would be bid.

'The real success of LMDS will depend on whether the

markets get built out,' Ernst said. 'The less that's paid for spectrum, the

higher the probability is that this will happen.'

Moreover, Ernst noted, the real state of affairs won't

be clear until about two months after the auctions are completed and the winners begin to

form partnerships. Also, he said, it would take a while to determine the true ownership of

some participants, which could well turn out to be shell companies with major backing from

large telecommunications players.

This possibility was on the mind of FCC chairman William

Kennard. FCC rules bar local-exchange carriers and cable companies from holding more than

20 percent interest in A-block spectrum in their territories. But he's afraid that

those companies will find loopholes in the FCC's rules to wield power over how LMDS

licensees use the spectrum.

'If, for example, an incumbent [operator] holds 20

percent-ownership interest and, in exchange for financing an LMDS venture, it also holds

options to acquire additional equity of up to 80 percent more, the investor's ability

to affect the competitive nature of the venture would not be significantly different than

if it had direct control,' Kennard said.

A United States Telephone Association spokesman said the

group was leaning against appealing a federal appeals court decision upholding the ban.

But Mary McDermott, the USTA's vice president of legal

and regulatory affairs, noted that the group had circulated a letter among key members of

Congress in hopes of generating support for its position that those restrictions are not

consistent with the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

'We're resigned to the fact that where LMDS is

concerned, we're really out of it,' McDermott said. 'Our goal now is to

prevent this sort of thing from happening in the future.'

The emergence of Lucent as a system supplier in LMDS and

other wireless-broadband segments should help to ensure that LMDS systems will get built,

with or without big telecommunications players, Ernst said, noting that such suppliers

traditionally have supplied financing to their customers.

Gary Bonhan, a spokesman for Lucent, said such financing

was a possibility, depending on 'the particular situation.'

Lucent said it had agreed to acquire the LMDS wireless

business of Hewlett-Packard Co., and that it would launch a new

wireless-broadband-networks division in Milpitas, Calif.

'We're not ready to announce a product at this

point, but we expect to be able to meet market needs as they develop this year and

beyond,' Bonhan said.

Other vendors that have shown enthusiasm for wireless

broadband include Nortel, Ericsson Inc., Siemens Telecom Inc. and Bosch Telecom Inc.

Nortel, which recently acquired wireless-broadband

technology supplier Broadband Networks Inc., has taken an early lead in the market as the

end-to-end supplier for many of Teligent's 700 markets, in a deal valued at $700

million.

Sources said Teligent was seeking a second major supplier,

which was said to be a factor in Lucent's decision to jump into the market.

Also joining the supplier lineup last week was Ericsson,

which said that it decided to develop its own system, rather than acquiring someone

else's. Like the other suppliers, Ericsson said it was tapping the big breakthrough

in monolithic-microwave integrated-circuit radio design of the past two years that has

allowed developers to make very small solid-state transmitter/receivers for use in

transmitting interactive broadband signals on a point-to-multipoint basis over distances

of two to three miles.

Lucent -- also using the MMIC technology and, like many

others, relying on over-the-air adaptations of ATM (asynchronous transfer mode) as the

transport-and-access method -- will be able to quickly integrate the radio-access

technology into its other transport-and-switching components, Bonhan said.

'There's nothing that has to be invented here to

allow our customers to make use of all of the equipment that you need to build a complete

network,' he said.

Some smaller vendors were joining the field, as well,

including radar-systems supplier BEL-Tronics Ltd. of Mississauga, Ontario, and

PCS-wireless-systems (personal communications services) company Wytec Inc. of Santa Clara,

Calif. BEL-Tronics, which has been acquired by San Diego-based investment firm Akcess

Pacific Group, believes that it has found a way to deliver lower-cost transceivers than

other suppliers, said Drew Smith, a consultant to the company, who declined to go into

details.

Wytec, unlike most suppliers, is focusing its initial

product on one-way delivery of video services, while offering a migration path to two-way

later on, said Margarate Ralston, executive director for North American programs. The

company is also developing gear for other spectrum tiers all the way to 42 GHz, she said.