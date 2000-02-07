Vendors Balk at Regional Shows

The National Cable Television Association will convene a

special task force to study the effects of industry consolidation on state and regional

cable shows.

Industry sources told Multichannel News last week

that equipment vendors -- looking to shed the expense of exhibiting at small shows that

don't attract industry decision-makers anymore -- are pushing the review.

NCTA president Robert Sachs downplayed the possibility that

the association's review may spell the end for some shows.

"The review, at its earliest stage, is an effort to

take a hard look at whether the exhibitor portion of regional shows is resulting in as

many business transactions as they once did," Sachs said. "Vendors more and more

are transacting at the corporate levels. [The review] is a look for an alternative means

of funding [the associations]. It doesn't mean that they go away."

"It used to be that a vendor went to one of these

shows and saw 40 or 50 CEOs," said Texas Cable Telecommunications Association

president Bill Arnold, who expects 200 exhibitors at the 40th Anniversary Texas

Cable 2000 show this month.

"But with the industry in 10 hands now, those people

don't come to trade shows," he added. "If you want to sell AT&T

[Broadband & Internet Services] something, you go to their corporate

headquarters."

With sales no longer made on the show floor, some vendors

exhibit only out of fear that their competition is going to be there, Arnold said.

But without exhibitors, some cable shows could go under,

putting a crimp in the annual budgets of the state associations that sponsor the events.

"I think some [vendors] would like to do away with

state and regional shows," Arnold said. "But you have to ask yourself, 'Are

they providing the necessary sales or leads to justify the [exhibitors']

expense?'"

Others weren't quite so understanding. Rob Marshall --

who had a record 140 exhibitors at his annual Mid-America Cable TV Association Show in

Overland Park, Kan., last year -- said potential new customers are emerging for exhibitors

as convergence attracts telephone- and computer-industry executives.

"These are people who have never attended a cable

show," Marshall added.

Surprisingly, reaction among vendors has been mixed.

Excite@Home Corp. spokesman Matt Wolfrom preferred not to comment. "I don't

think we're appropriate for your story," he said, adding that Excite@Home

concentrates on national shows.

Com21 Inc., however, has found that as the company has

grown, the regional and state shows have become more important, vice president of

corporate marketing Buck Gee said.

"Because Com21 is getting bigger, we would be more

likely to attend the regional shows," he added. "The smaller shows are important

because an increasing number of regional companies are buying Com21's products, and

it's important for the company to know the people they are dealing with."

Gee continued, "Clearly, the national MSOs can be

reached through national shows. It's the regional MSOs that we don't know."

He added that while a significant amount of business is

conducted at the corporate level, business can be conducted at shows without the

headquarters' blessing. "I think you can go a large way toward influencing

decisions at the shows," Gee said.