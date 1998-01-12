ValueVision Finally Snares Natl Media

Home shopping network ValueVision International Inc. last

week agreed to merge with infomercial producer National Media Corp., tying up a deal that

began as a hostile-takeover attempt in 1994.

The deal would enable ValueVision -- which has about 12

million cable subscribers, but a scant following on Wall Street -- to more than double in

size and to diversify from its home shopping base.

ValueVision essentially is buying a complementary business

that is in need of cash, Media Group Research analyst Mark Riely said. ValueVision has

plenty of transaction-processing capacity, and it can wring savings on those services from

National Media.

National Media had suffered from some acquisitions that

didn't work out and from a lack of product, Riely said. 'It's a hit

business, and they went through a dry spell,' he said.

National Media -- which produces pitches for fitness guru

Susan Powter and which hawks the Ab Roller Plus -- also can try out infomercial concepts

on ValueVision, minimizing the risks of developing infomercials and buying costly

television time, Riely said.

ValueVision said it will rebrand its shopping channel with

National Media's Quantum Television name.

The merger caused little stir among investors.

ValueVision's share price dropped 38 cents, to $3.50 from $3.88, in light trading

last Monday, when the merger was announced. National Media's stock price fell 18

cents, to $3.25. ValueVision had been exploring a range of potential strategic moves,

possibly including a sale, and investors may have been disappointed that ValueVision

wasn't selling out, Riely said.

The history of the union goes back to 1994. ValueVision at

that time offered about $150 million for National Media, but it backed away after getting

a closer look at National Media's books. National Media sued, and the two companies

later settled.

'But the logic for the combination was really always

there,' Riely said.

The tax-free combination will end up with ValueVision

owning 55 percent of the combined entity and National Media shareholders owning the rest.

National Media holders will receive one share of the new company for each share that they

now hold, while ValueVision holders will get 1.19 shares for each current share. They hope

to close the deal sometime in the second quarter.

The combined company -- which has not yet been named --

will generate about $500 million in revenue in 1998.

As part of the deal, ValueVision will lend National Media

$10 million for working capital, partly to bankroll new product launches, including the

Cyclone cross-training device.

ValueVision is the third-largest home shopping service. But

with just 12 million full-time-equivalent cable subscribers and $159 million in revenue

last year, it is well behind Home Shopping Network and QVC.

Given channel constraints and the relationships that HSN

and QVC have with powerful MSOs such as Tele-Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp., it

makes more sense for ValueVision to plow cash into other business lines, Riely said. In

addition, ValueVision has been selling off small television stations to Paxson

Communications Corp. and others to take advantage of very high sale values -- thus cutting

into must-carry distribution on cable systems.

ValueVision chairman and CEO Robert Johander will serve as

interim CEO, but ValueVision intends to find another CEO. Riely said ValueVision should be

able to attract better candidates after the merger.