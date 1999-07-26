V-Chip Encoding Deemed Successful

Washington -- Despite initial industry skepticism, the

Federal Communications Commission announced last Tuesday that the V-chip is closer to

becoming a reality.

The FCC supported that point by releasing a report saying

that a majority of top cable and broadcast networks voluntarily encode their programs to

use V-chip technology, which blocks out programs deemed inappropriate by parents.

According to the report, all four major broadcast networks

currently transmit ratings that can be received by televisions equipped with V-chips. The

five remaining broadcast networks plan to do so within the next year, the report stated.

Among the top 40 basic-cable networks, all but three

currently code programming or plan to do so. Black Entertainment Television, Home Shopping

Network and QVC have refused to comply with encoding guidelines.

"In order for the V-chip to work, televisions must

have V-chips built into them, and cable and broadcast networks must encode their

programming," said FCC commissioner Gloria Tristani, who heads the V-Chip Task Force.

"We owe it to parents across this country that when they buy a [TV set with a]

V-chip, the ratings will be properly encoded and the V-chip will work."

FCC chairman William Kennard established the task force in

May to work with equipment manufacturers and retailers, television-programming producers,

parents and other groups to coordinate V-chip implementation.

The V-chip was introduced after the Telecommunications Act

of 1996 encouraged networks to establish voluntary rules for rating programs.

Lawmakers who support the technology cited industry

compliance as a triumph over V-chip skeptics last Tuesday.

"When we first started out with this, it was easy to

be trivialized," Rep. John Spratt Jr. (D-S.C.) said. "But because people across

the country believe this is the right thing to do, it has happened ... I think we have

been vindicated. For all of those people who said it wouldn't work, it does

work."

Spratt defended V-chip efforts to rate programming content

and suggested that networks should do more to improve content by "changing the way

they write scripts in the future."

"We see that there is a need for this," Spratt

added, "for less violence, less explicit sex and more wholesome family

entertainment."

While V-chip encoding is currently practiced by increasing

numbers of networks, concerns remain over ratings consistency and over those networks that

are not preparing for V-chip technology.

"I think [ratings consistency] is something that will

come with time," Tristani said. "With any new system, there will be kinks. I

think we really need to give this a chance to work."

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) criticized programmers that have

been slow to comply. "Only an elementary schoolteacher has seen so many excuses for

being tardy with or missing an assignment," Markey said in a written statement.

"Excuses such as 'awaiting equipment arrival' have the all-too-familiar

ring to them as 'the dog ate my homework.'"

