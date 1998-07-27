UVSG Withdraws Gemstar Offer

The interactive-program-guide war will wage on, after

United Video Satellite Group Inc. withdrew its $2.8 billion hostile-takeover bid for

Gemstar International Group Inc. last week.

Officials at UVSG, after refusing to raise their

$45-per-share offer for Gemstar, said they will move on without Gemstar and continue

deploying their existing interactive program guide, the Prevue Interactive digital-box

navigator. UVSG is controlled by Tele-Communications Inc.

"We continue to be the guide provider of choice for

TCI," said Gary Howard, UVSG's chairman and CEO. "We're in every

digital box that they deploy. And we continue to work with other MSOs."

If UVSG had succeeded in acquiring Gemstar, it would have

gained access to Gemstar's 60-plus patents relating to program guides. That would

have put an end to the tangled legal battle over those intellectual properties between

UVSG and Gemstar unit StarSight Telecast Inc. TCI has already deployed about 400,000

digital set-tops with Prevue Interactive, but some MSOs are awaiting a resolution to the

patent lawsuits before they commit to a branded interactive program guide.

"[UVSG's failure to acquire Gemstar] means that

UVSG will ultimately go at a slower pace," said analyst Mark Riely of Media Group

Research Inc. "They wanted to put the patent issues behind them. And they wanted to

bring everything under one umbrella and go ahead at warp speed."

Even after UVSG pulled its offer last week, both sides were

squabbling. In a press release, UVSG president Peter Boylan said, referring to the patent

litigation, "We are very pleased with the trial that recently concluded in Tulsa

[Okla.] in our litigation against Gemstar's StarSight subsidiary. We look forward to

a decision that confirms our position that StarSight's patent at issue in the case is

invalid and unenforceable."

In response, Gemstar general counsel Larry Goldberg issued

a prepared statement charging that Boylan's comments about the trial were

"inaccurate and misleading." Goldberg said the patent trial isn't over,

that "evidence has been received with respect to only one of 10 patents involved in

the suit," and that closing statements haven't been made regarding that one suit

yet.

Howard called the dispute a matter of semantics and

"wordsmithing," noting that the trial was virtually over, with the only things

left to happen being the submission of final legal papers and final appearances in court

by lawyers.

Howard characterized UVSG's offer to Gemstar as

"fully and fairly priced," adding that the financing was lined up so that the

deal could have closed quickly.

Earlier this month, Gemstar's board rejected

UVSG's offer. UVSG claimed that it had the support of part of Gemstar's board:

chairman Thomas Lau, who controls 24 percent of the stock, as well as board

representatives from Viacom Inc. and Thomson Consumer Electronics.

UVSG made its announcement late last Tuesday afternoon. Its

shares rose by $1.31 last Wednesday, but they fell back by 87 cents last Thursday, closing

at $32.87.

Howard cited a number of reasons why the merger of UVSG and

Gemstar would have benefited both companies, aside from their combined patent portfolio:

They could have eliminated redundant costs for research and development, as well as

content; Gemstar would have access to UVSG's sales infrastructure; UVSG would have

the advantage of Gemstar's international presence; both companies could have

presented a united front to advertisers for interactive advertising; and they would have

footholds in both cable and consumer electronics.

"The synergies were very positive," Howard said.

UVSG has a strength in cable with The Prevue Channel and

Prevue Interactive, while Gemstar's forte is consumer electronics, with its guide

technology embedded in TV sets and its video-recording technology in VCRs and TVs, and

with licensees such as Microsoft Corp.

"Gemstar has a strong consumer-electronics presence;

we don't," Howard said. "We have a strong cable presence; Gemstar

doesn't."

Gemstar president Henry Yuen said his company has already

licensed its interactive-program-guide technology to Scientific-Atlanta Inc., which is

using it in native guides in its set-tops.

Gemstar is also in talks about licensing its technology to

General Instrument Corp. Yuen added that Gemstar's interactive guide will be part of

the Microsoft Windows CE operating system if it is incorporated into cable boxes.

In all, Yuen said, there 2 million boxes in the market that

can provide Gemstar's interactive guide, with about 500,000 subscribers actually

receiving it. He added that cable boxes represent only about 10 percent of Gemstar's

U.S. business.

"We certainly have a lot of prospects going for

us," Yuen said.

Earlier this year, Gemstar and UVSG had agreed to a joint

venture that would have settled their lawsuits, but that deal fell apart.

Mike Galetto contributed to this story.