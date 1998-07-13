UVSG Moves on Gemstar

United Video Satellite Group Inc. made another move to

dominate the electronic-program-guide business last week, launching a semihostile bid to

buy longtime rival Gemstar International Group for $2.8 billion.

UVSG -- controlled by Tele-Communications Inc., which will

share control with News Corp. after UVSG's $2 billion buyout of TV Guide

closes -- made its $45-per-share cash offer public last Monday, after Gemstar management

rebuffed private offers over the past few months.

UVSG claims that it has the backing of shareholders

controlling 39 percent of Gemstar, so it doesn't consider its bid hostile. But it

made the bid public to put pressure on balking shareholders.

Gemstar bought StarSight Telecast Inc. last year, and UVSG

and StarSight have patent-infringement legal disputes that date back to 1993. Their

lawsuits finally came to trial last week, in federal court in Tulsa, Okla., where UVSG is

based. The judge in the case wrapped up the trial last Tuesday, and he said he expected to

issue a ruling in November, according to UVSG.

Gemstar also has patent lawsuits pending against General

Instrument Corp. and TV Data Technologies Inc., and it could sue UVSG again after the

current lawsuit is resolved, according to analysts.

The litigation overhang makes it harder for both companies

to make headway in getting their interactive guides into advanced set-tops, although UVSG

claims that its Prevue Interactive is available to 13.5 million cable homes (mostly

TCI's).

UVSG thought that it wiped out the litigation in January,

after agreeing to an interactive-guide joint-venture arrangement with Gemstar. But that

deal collapsed in March, shortly after UVSG made a $40-per-share offer to buy Gemstar.

UVSG raised its bid to $45 July 2.

Analysts had been speculating about a UVSG run on Gemstar

at least since the joint venture collapsed. UVSG has been paring away assets not related

to its Prevue Networks Inc. guide businesses, while bolstering that core with the TV

Guide deal, which will cost UVSG $800 million in cash and $1.2 billion in stock.

"We've been talking about the strategic benefits

of this deal for a long time," said analyst Murray Arenson of Hoak Breedlove Wesneski

& Co. "I think that the desirability and the need to go forward with this and to

cement the business and get the litigation out of the way -- that's the way to go.

And the price here is the cost of doing business."

Media Research Group analyst Mark Riely said the deal

further emphasizes what analysts have seen as the real value in UVSG -- Prevue Networks,

including analog-distributed The Prevue Channel and digital-box-navigator Prevue

Interactive.

"I think [that UVSG sees] tremendous potential in the

on-screen guide as the primary navigator in the box," he said, generating revenue

from subscriber fees and advertising.

The navigator could also act as the in-home link to

electronic commerce and Internet-based data retrieval. "It's their portal,"

Riely said, using the Internet buzzword for consumer-entry sites that are currently

coveted by big media companies.

Even after the TV Guide deal, UVSG would have only

$650 million in debt -- a small amount for a taxpaying company that is poised to generate

$325 million in cash flow per year. "We don't like an inefficient balance sheet,

and the debt capacity and possibilities are virtually limitless," UVSG president

Peter C. Boylan III said in discussing the TV Guide deal last month.

Boylan claimed that the offer for Gemstar is rich by

several measures. It works out to 24 times Gemstar's yearly cash flow, 55 times its

earnings and 22 times its revenue, he said.

"It is a huge price. Obviously, many of our

shareholders think that it's too big of a price, as evidenced with our stock,"

Boylan said last week.

From its July 2 close of $40.63 per share, thinly traded

UVSG's share price fell to $34.75 last Wednesday, a 14 percent drop. UVSG would have

to assume about $2.7 billion in goodwill, representing the difference between

Gemstar's asset value and the purchase price, and absorbing that would wipe out

earnings per share over the next two years, Boylan and analysts said.

But Boylan said UVSG felt that the deal would add to cash

flow in the longer term, adding that if TCI chairman and CEO John Malone and News Corp.

chairman Rupert Murdoch didn't think that UVSG stock was undervalued, they

wouldn't have signed off on a cash bid for Gemstar.

UVSG claims the support of Gemstar's biggest

institutional holders and of chairman Thomas H. Lau, who alone owns 23.9 percent of

Gemstar equity, according to the company's annual report. Viacom Inc., which owns 5.9

percent of Gemstar stock, backed UVSG's move, and UVSG claimed that Thomson

Multimedia S.A., which controls 7.9 percent of Gemstar, was in its camp, as well.

Including UVSG's own stake, that's about 39

percent support for an offer that would require 50.1 percent shareholder approval.

Unfortunately for UVSG, Gemstar CEO and director Henry

Yuen, who controls about 12.4 percent of Gemstar's stock, and other Gemstar managers

on the board oppose the deal, Boylan said.

Yuen and four other Gemstar managers make up one-half of

Gemstar's board, Boylan complained, and they aren't likely to keep their jobs if

the company gets sold.

Yuen has declined to comment. Last week, Gemstar's

only official comment was a press release Tuesday stating that the board would consider

UVSG's offer, with advice from Lazard Freres & Co. LLC.

The release said Gemstar had several "concerns"

about the bid. Gemstar said it was worried about UVSG's "financial ability"

to close the deal; potential antitrust problems, especially after UVSG buys TV Guide;

the future of Gemstar's "neutral-licensing policy" if it is owned by TCI

and News; and the adequacy of UVSG's bid.

UVSG replied that it was prepared to prove its financial

ability to close the deal "at the proper time"; that other TV-listings outlets,

including newspapers, minimized antitrust problems; that UVSG has its own

neutral-licensing policy; and that UVSG's bid was a 16 percent premium over

Gemstar's July 2 closing price of $38.88 per share.

UVSG also took Gemstar to task for granting options for 7.1

million shares to Yuen and other managers over the past several months -- options that

dilute the value of the UVSG offer to other shareholders.

Boylan said if UVSG's bid for Gemstar falls short, it

could go ahead and fight over patents in court. While UVSG was confident that it would

prevail, analysts said the timing of the buyout offer could be a sign that UVSG's

case isn't as strong as it claims.

"We're still building a business," Boylan

said, "but it's a drain of management time and a waste of legal fees for naught.

And our big customers have been after us for a long time to make peace in some form with

Gemstar, because the last thing that a big cable operator wants to do is to have to

negotiate two separate deals to get the patent protection that they're looking

for."

UVSG has also held talks with Microsoft Corp., which signed

a licensing deal with Gemstar that, analysts said, could give UVSG access to

Gemstar's technology and patents. "Microsoft looms in the background,"

Riely said.

That possible end-around maneuver, plus the support from

big Gemstar holders, is among the factors that appear to give UVSG a strong hand in its

Gemstar bid, Arenson said.

If the buyout falls through, Gemstar's stock price --

up 6 percent since before the offer was announced -- would probably drop, Arenson said.

And any other buyer would have to deal with the patent disputes, making it unlikely that

anyone else would pay as much, he added.