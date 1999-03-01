UVSG Dealt Blow in EPG Legal Wars

United Video Satellite Group Inc., heading toward a closing

of its $2 billion acquisition of TV Guide, stumbled last week after a partially

unfavorable ruling in its long-running patent litigation with Gemstar International Group

Ltd.

On Feb. 19, a federal judge ruled that a Gemstar-owned

patent related to interactive electronic-program-guide technology was enforceable. UVSG

wanted the judge to declare the patent unenforceable, based on alleged "inequitable

conduct" when StarSight Telecast Inc. obtained the patent. Gemstar later bought

StarSight.

Other issues have not yet been resolved in the case,

including a claim by UVSG that Gemstar/StarSight's licensing practices violated

antitrust laws, thereby rendering the patent unenforceable.

The Tulsa, Okla.-based federal judge, Sven Erik Holmes,

referred the case to a magistrate and asked the companies to hold a settlement conference

before he makes further rulings.

The minor setback -- which Wall Street analysts said was

not a significant blow to UVSG -- came as UVSG was trying to sell $400 million in

high-yield bonds related to the merger.

UVSG, which will be renamed TV Guide Inc., agreed last

summer to buy News Corp.'s TV Guide assets for $800 million in cash and $1.2 billion

in stock.

Last week, underwriters led by Salomon Smith Barney were

able to sell the TV Guide junk bonds, obtaining a relatively low 8.125 percent interest

rate for the 10-year notes, Wall Street analysts said.

Murray Arenson, an equity analyst at Hoak Breedlove,

Wesneski & Co. in Dallas, said the ruling could have caused trouble with the

bonds' sale. But ultimately, it was "a nonevent," Arenson added.

For one thing, the litigants have had "nine or

10" settlement conferences during the years in which the lawsuit has been pending,

and nothing has come out of them, he said.

The lawsuit does not cover UVSG's current EPG, which

is being deployed in digital-cable boxes, Arenson added. And if Gemstar loses, it can most

likely appeal, he said.

Still, UVSG shares, which are not widely traded, were down

from $34 apiece at the Feb. 8 close to $26.50 last Wednesday, following a $2.13 (7

percent) dip that day.

Gemstar said it was pleased by the decision.

In addition, the company said, the decision will have

"far-ranging implications" because that patent is involved in several other

pending patent-infringement lawsuits, including a case against UVSG and

Tele-Communications Inc., which now owns a controlling stake in UVSG. That control will be

divided between TCI and News Corp. after the TV Guide deal closes.