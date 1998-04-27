UVSG Assets Up in the Air, Analysts Say

United Video Satellite Group Inc. has quite a few asset

deals in the works.

Executives at the satellite-programming distributor told

analysts last week that they have hired investment bank Robertson Stephens & Co. to

explore the possible sale of UVSG's SSDS Inc. unit.

Meanwhile, talks involving other UVSG assets -- including

its C-band satellite-programming venture and its SpaceCom data-distribution service -- are

under way, analysts said after being briefed by UVSG executives following the

company's earnings report last Tuesday. Tulsa, Okla.-based UVSG is controlled by

Tele-Communications Inc., but its stock trades separately.

SSDS, a software and systems integrator, doesn't

really fit into UVSG's overall mix of satellite and programming assets. Analysts said

they weren't sure what SSDS -- which had $42 million in revenue last year -- might

fetch in a sale. UVSG took control of SSDS in July 1995, paying $28.5 million for a 50

percent stake and converting a $4 million note into another 10 percent.

The Superstar/Netlink joint venture -- owned by UVSG,

Liberty Media Group and Turner-Vision Inc. (no relation to Turner Broadcasting System

Inc.) -- could also be dealt to either PrimeStar Inc. or DirecTv Inc. Media Research Group

analyst Mark Riely said he believes that a deal will be struck soon to "migrate"

the venture's 1.3 million C-band satellite-programming subscribers over to one of

those direct-broadcast satellite companies.

UVSG officials also indicated that the company's

SpaceCom subsidiary, which distributes data by satellite for companies such as paging

networks, is among the assets that could get rolled up into a venture being discussed with

Loral Corp.

Last month, UVSG chairman Gary Howard, the former TCI

mergers-and-acquisitions chief who also oversees TCI Ventures Group, and other TCI

officials said they were in talks aimed at creating a data-by-satellite venture that could

involve @Home Network, the data-over-cable venture controlled by TCI and other cable

operators.

At the time, Howard said the talks centered on contributing

assets -- including UVSG's stake in Kastar Satellite Communications Corp., a company

that planned to launch Ka-band satellites -- and a service agreement in exchange for a

minority stake in a new venture. UVSG officials said last week that SpaceCom could be

among the contributed assets, according to analysts.

Riely estimated that SpaceCom has an asset value of about

$30 million.

Company officials also reported that talks continue with

Gemstar International Group Ltd. over the intellectual-property-rights dispute that

scuttled a planned joint venture to combine their respective interactive program guides.

UVSG's remarks to analysts came after its

fourth-quarter earnings report showed that its cash flow increased 15 percent and its net

income doubled, while quarterly revenue rose 14 percent.

Cash flow in the quarter rose to $25.4 million from $22

million; net income rose to $18.9 million, or 51 cents per share, from $9.4 million (26

cents); and revenue rose to $140.3 million from $122.9 million.

The results were lifted by a $14.7 million one-time gain

from the merger of Turner-Vision's C-band satellite-programming business with the

Superstar/Netlink Group LLC venture. Excluding that gain and one-time charges -- including

$2.3 million to improve The Prevue Channel's on-air look -- net earnings in the

quarter would have risen by 31 percent, to 34 cents per share.

UVSG chose to highlight improvements at Prevue since its

"relaunch" with a new look and some new programming. Primetime Nielsen Media

Research ratings at the channel are up "as much as 21 percent," and average

viewing time rose to 6.2 minutes from 5.1 minutes, or 21 percent longer.

At Prevue Networks Inc., revenue in the quarter rose 27

percent, to $17.3 million, and cash flow rose 39 percent, to $6 million.